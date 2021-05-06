YMCA scholarship fund established in memory of lawmaker McIlhattan

A new scholarship has been created to help local youths attend the Scenic Rivers YMCA's summer day camp.
The Fred McIlhattan Camp Coffman Scholarship Fund was established at the Scenic Rivers YMCA by the former local lawmaker's family.
Schubert Club - The Schubert Musical and Literary Club of Oil City concluded its 2020-2021 season Monday with a dinner program celebrating National Music Week as well as the club's 125th anniversary.
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 13,186 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Tuesday, including 11,161 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,133 tests were positive for the virus. The hospital has three confirmed COVID-19 in-patients. One…
May 6, 1999
The following students at Venango Technology Center were named to the school's list of excellence for the third quarter grading period:
A school crossing guard was recognized for his more than four decades of service at Wednesday's Sugarcreek Borough Council meeting.
Venango Museum concert
Free food boxes will be given to families in the Oil City Area School District through a "Farmers to Families" program.
Preparations for the May 18 primary election are going smoothly in Forest County.
Fundraising is still a focus before the Oil City Fire Department can float its new rescue boat.
Students and staff members at Central Elementary School in Franklin observed National Bike to School Day despite some cloudy skies and the threat of raindrops Wednesday morning.
A meet and greet event with Oil City Mayor Bill Moon is scheduled Monday.
The Oil Region Alliance is seeking nominees for its first Tourism Awards.
UPMC Northwest has been awarded top quality marks from Leapfrog Group and has received a five-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services in its Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings for 2021.
KNOX - Knox Borough police Chief Jason Bowen on Monday submitted his resignation from that position and announced he is no longer a candidate for the Republican nomination for Forest County sheriff.
Clarion Rotary - The Clarion Rotary Club met Monday at the Clarion YMCA.
Here are some Schubert Club odds and ends:
May 5, 1999
Oil City High School and Oil City Middle School students will be learning remotely the rest of this week following several cases of COVID-19 being reported among students at both schools.
Clarion County Economic Development Corp.
Venango Democrats will meet today
Perry
CLARION - Clarion County commissioners have joined with the Butler Health System in an effort to eliminate "food deserts" in the county.
CLARION - Clarion County's first recycling day for 2021 will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 5, at the Clarion County Park near Shippenville.
NEW BETHLEHEM - A blood screening will be held from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday at Redbank Valley High School.
Cemetery group plans work day
The Farmers Market Nutrition Program for senior citizens will be available through the Clarion Area Agency on Aging.
The main contributed photo from the May Garden Mart that appeared in Monday's newspaper was inaccurately credited. The photo was taken by David Schmude.
PITTSBURGH - A free virtual town hall on protecting senior citizens from financial fraud and potential scams during the COVID-19 pandemic will be held beginning at 9:55 a.m. on Wednesday, May 12, at http://www.sec.gov.
May 4, 1999
