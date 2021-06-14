The NarAnon group called You’re Not Alone has restarted its regular weekly support group meetings.
The group meets at 7 p.m. Wednesdays at the Hand in Hand building, 118 Grant St., Franklin.
Carter
Dean’s list
Donald and Lilian “Nora” Cheers of Franklin will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
Willis and Jean Barris of Knox will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary Wednesday.
June 14, 1999
MARIENVILLE - Bigfoot left a big impression in Marienville last weekend.
June 12, 1999
First Presbyterian to host guest speaker
"A new heart I will give you, and a new spirit I will put within you; and I will remove from your body the heart of stone and give you a heart of flesh." (Ezekiel 36:26 NRSV)
A total of 168 graduates received diplomas during commencement exercises Friday for the Oil City High School Class of 2021.
PITTSBURGH - A former chief operating officer with Butler Health System and her husband were sentenced on Thursday in federal court on fraud and tax charges.
Clarion garden club - Members of the Garden Club of Clarion County met at Lincoln Hall in Foxburg on June 8.
Sarah Fisher has been named valedictorian of the Oil City High School Class of 2021.
Oil City Class of 1971
June 11, 1999
June 12
Fertigs Antique Tractor Show
Graduating seniors in the Franklin High School Class of 2021 received a number of awards and scholarships.
Cameron Weller was just sitting in his Oil City home and playing guitar when he suddenly realized he had an audience - a black bear.
A total of 59 graduates received diplomas Thursday evening during outdoor commencement ceremonies at Valley Grove Elementary School for the Rocky Grove High School Class of 2021.
GEMS will hold a series of "Mentor and Me" programs this summer for Venango County girls entering third through 12th grades.
Keep your eyes peeled among the rose bushes this week, and you might find a fawn hidden in them.
SHIPPENVILLE - During the Clarion County Jail Inspection Board meeting on Thursday, warden Jeff Hornberger said the jail is returning to "normal."
Clayton and Connie Blauser of Oil City celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary June 10.
The Oil City Main Street Program's summer outdoor concert series, Music on the Square, returns tonight with a concert by Billy and the Neptunes starting at 7 p.m. at the city's Town Square.
The Clarion Free Library reopened its children's room Monday.
The City of Oil City will begin conducting demographic surveys today for street reconstruction projects on the entire lengths of Jefferson and Clearfield streets as part of the city's Community Development Block Grant program.
Venango County commissioners have approved a resolution that declares the county to be a Second Amendment county.
CLARION - The "tedious task" of counting write-in votes from last month's primary election has been completed in Clarion County.
Anna Culver has been named valedictorian of the West Forest High School Class of 2021.
The Venango County Historical Society will hold its first Thursday Book Sale of the summer from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at the society's headquarters at 307 S. Park St. in Franklin.
The EVELYN R RUST family would like to express our thanks…
Lost 5 gallon bucket of oil and tool bag in the intersect…
Ocean Spray Carwash, 299 Duncomb St., Oil City has NL, Et…
LEGAL NOTICE Send Claims pertaining to Larry W. Spence, D…
LEGAL NOTICE Send Claims pertaining to Richard D. Clark, …
NOTICE of COUNTY OF VENANGO CITY OF FRANKLIN, CITY OF OIL…
NOTICE of FAIR HOUSING AND COMPLAINT PROCESS for: COUNTY …