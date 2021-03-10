Young Professional of the Year nominations are due by March 19

Future Leaders and Entrepreneurs Exchange (FLEX), the young professionals organization of the Venango Area Chamber of Commerce, is taking nominations for the 2021 Young Professional of the Year.

Nominees must be age 18 to 39, and live and/or work in Venango County. A review committee will choose the honoree based on their overall civic engagement and community impact, as well as how their lives are an example of the FLEX mission.

Community News

C-L schools to fully reopen

  • By RYAN S. PUGH Clarion News

CLARION TOWNSHIP - A long, contentious battle regarding school reopening in the Clarion-Limestone School District will soon end.

Community News

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Oil City TOPS - Ten TOPS and five KOPS attended last week's meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.

Community News

Educational, job fair set

  • From staff reports

The Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry will hold a job and educational fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28, at the Clarion Mall.

Community News

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

4-H Country Cookers - The Forest County 4-H Country Cookers will begin club activities Wednesday, March 17, at St. Anthony Church in Tionesta.

Community News

Vaccinations

  • From staff reports

According to the state, there have been 3,699,180 doses of vaccines allocated and 2,666,598 inoculations (full and partial) administered through Wednesday, including 8,781 in Venango County, 10,553 in Clarion County and 1,944 in Forest County.

Community News

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Tri-City bridge club - Winners at the Tuesday meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Stewart Kunselman and Karen Steele, first; Burdell and Norm Sherman, second; and Rita Courson and Laura Flick, third.