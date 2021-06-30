Youth Connection day will be celebrated Thursday

Ty Blair, 16, is one of the many youths in the area who have benefited from having a mentor through the Youth Connection program.

Youth Connection Day will be celebrated Thursday in Venango County.

The celebration will include a push for gaining new mentors in the program that matches area youths with adults who will spend time with them and be a role model.

Tri-county jobless rate drops
  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The tri-county area's May seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was down from April, according to the state Department of Labor & Industry.

CLUB NOTES

Clarion TOPS — The meeting of Take Off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion was held June 21, with 11 members weighing in.

ABOUT PEOPLE
WINNERS — Kim Keller of Franklin was the best of show award for her two-dimensional work at the 15th annual Art in the Wilds fine arts show held Saturday in Kane. She received a ribbon and a $200 prize, and will be automatically juried into the 2022 show. Peggy Houser of Kane won the best of…

New Life church honors pastor
  • From staff reports

The New Life Family Worship Center located at 100 E. Atlantic Ave. in Franklin will celebrate the 23rd pastoral anniversary of its senior pastor, the Rev. Lora Adams- King with special events today and Sunday.