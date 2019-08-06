Youth Connection in need of mentors

Youth Connection is seeking mentors to support local youths, ages 6 to 18, in need of positive influence.
The program makes matches between adult volunteer mentors and youths in Venango, Forest, Clarion, and eastern Crawford counties.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Youth Connection is seeking mentors to support local youths, ages 6 to 18, in need of positive influence.
The program makes matches between adult volunteer mentors and youths in Venango, Forest, Clarion, and eastern Crawford counties.