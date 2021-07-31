Youth show brings Barrow to life

The cast of "The Granny Awards" introduce the titular granny during Thursday's performance at the Barrow-Civic Theatre. The show by the Barrow's youth theatre program was the first to be performed in front of a live audience in 16 months. (By Dillon Provenza)
The Barrow-Civic Theatre's youth theatre program presented "The Granny Awards" Thursday at the Barrow, and the production marked the first time in-person audiences were at the theater in nearly 16 months.
The Barrow was packed with family members of the all-youth cast for the one-night only performance. The theatrics began with a red carpet - made of paper - lining the walkway to the auditorium with Hollywood-esque handprints of the show's stars along the carpet.
CLARION - Clarion University's Educational Talent Search (ETS) will host two SAT review sessions in Ralston Hall, which are free to local students in grades 9-12 and are offered through a grant from the U.S. Department of Education.
PennDOT has announced that the Exit 60 eastbound Shippenville ramp on Interstate 80 will be closed from 6 p.m. today through 6 a.m. Monday as part of the ongoing resurfacing project for Interstate 80 in Clarion County.
WASHINGTON - U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-15th District, and U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal, a California Democrat, introduced a bill to reauthorize the federal orphan well remediation program under the Energy Policy Act of 2005 for five years at $50 million per year.
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge - Winners at Tuesday's meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Laura Flick and Karen Steele, first; Frank Klinger and Stewart Kunselman, second; and Sunnie Clickett and Barry Cressman, third.
More than 11,000 data breaches, causing exposure of more than 1.6 billion personal records over a span of about 15 years, is at the core of the Unemployment Compensation (UC) fraud uptick, according to a press release from the state Department of Labor and Industry.
WRC CHANGES - Two people have been named to new administrative positions with WRC Senior Services. Ashley Buzard, a New Bethlehem native, was named administrator of Highland Oaks, a three-story personal care community in Clarion. She was most recently the personal care home administrator at …
HARRISBURG - Officials in Gov. Tom Wolf's administration say the prevalence of ticks in Pennsylvania is high right now, and they are pointing out the numerous diseases ticks can carry while reminding residents of ways to protect themselves.