Zion Lutheran has been home to generations of families

Gretchen Gibbs (right) stands in the sanctuary of Zion Lutheran Church with her daughter, Sue Fisher. Both Oil City women are life-long members of the church, which is marking its 125-year anniversary.
BIRTHDAYS — Several residents at Sugar Creek Station will mark their birthdays in May. They include Sheila McConnell, May 5; Genevieve Hovis, May 8; Dennis Heffernan, May 9; Irene Hetzler, May 10; Deanne Semprevivo, May 16; Lanny Pollard, May 28; and James Exley, May 30. Cards may be sent to…
Franklin resident Bill Riddle says he likes to test himself, and over the last couple of years his tests have included walking the entire perimeter of Florida and bicycling the West Coast from Seattle to San Diego.
More groups and organizations are bringing back their special events, so the newspaper has restarted its weekly calendar of events listing to help readers find things to do in the community. The Events Hub will be featured each Friday in The Derrick and The News-Herald.
Mailings from the Voter Participation Center, a non-profit with no connections to Venango County, may cause confusion among voters, the Venango County Board of Elections said in a press release Friday.
United Way of Venango County, along with UPMC Health Plan, is inviting small community committees to apply for a mini-grant to hold an event in their community or neighborhood to mark National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 2.