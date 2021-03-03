Zonta Club to mark International Women's Day with rose fundraiser

HARRISBURG - The state submitted for federal approval the Wolf Administration's plan to issue more than $1 billion in federally funded benefits to families of Pennsylvania children who have attended school remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic and who otherwise would have had access to free-…
HARRISBURG - Pennsylvanians can view ratings of the state's efforts in transportation safety, mobility, system preservation and accountability in the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation 2021 Transportation Performance Report.
According to the state, 2,483,631 total vaccinations (partial and full inoculations) have been administered through Monday, including 8,391 in Venango County, 9,708 in Clarion County and 1,788 in Forest County.
PITTSBURGH - Stephen R. Kaufman, first assistant to former U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady, has been named acting U.S. attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania, effective Monday, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.
The following Clarion County Career Center students were selected as students of the first and second quarters by their instructors. Students were selected based on exceptional performance, hard work, strong desire to develop skills, and commitment demonstrated during class.
According to the state, 2,426,963 total vaccinations (partial and full inoculations) have been administered through Sunday, including 8,184 total in Venango County, 9,397 in Clarion County and 1,741 total in Forest County.
HARRISBURG Pennsylvania House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff announced Monday that when the House returns to session, he will refer an investigation of the Wolf administration's handling of nursing homes and other senior and long-term care facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic to the Ho…
HEATH TOWNSHIP - For 84 years, the volunteers at the Heath Sportsmen's Club fish hatchery have brought smiles to youngsters. That almost came to an end last winter when the facility was damaged during a windstorm.
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Friday it has donated $20 million to help a program aimed at distributing coronavirus vaccines to poor countries around the world.