The Zonta Club of Oil City-Franklin will hold a collection to gather facial masks and accept monetary donations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Franklin Service and Supply, 119 Grant St., Franklin.
The collection is part of the club's COVID CARES project that will assemble health care kits for families with school age children. The kits will include thermometers, masks, hand sanitizers, disinfectant wipes and other items, all designed to help families safely send their youngsters back to the classrooms.