Zonta plans second COVID CARES collection Saturday

Zonta Club president Suzanne Williams and Deacon Nick Cirell of the Grove City-based Earth Sun Moon Trading Co. look over the more than 1,000 facial masks donated by the company at Saturday's COVID CARES collection. (Contributed photo)
The Oil City-Franklin Zonta Club will hold a second collection of materials for its COVID CARES kits from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the former Sears parking lot in the Cranberry Mall.
The women's service organization is collecting items to help families cope with pandemic-related health directives in preparation for returning to school. The kits will include CDC-recommended thermometers, masks, hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes and other materials, all designed to help families safety send their youngsters back to the classrooms.