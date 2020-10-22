Zonta, PPC calling attention to domestic violence awareness

Today is recognized as Domestic Violence Awareness Day across the U.S. The local Zonta Club and the PPC Violence Free Network have set up a billboard on Oil City's South Side to call attention to their campaign to end domestic violence. Pictured are (front) Deb Lutz, (second row) Rebekah Deal, Sallie Johnson and Betsy Kellner, and (back) Cindy Eckert. (Contributed photo)
Two local organizations have partnered to call attention to national Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October.
The Oil City-Franklin Zonta Club and the PPC Violence Free Network and Shelter, operating under the auspices of the Oil City-based Family Service and Children's Aid Society, recently erected a billboard on Oil City's South Side.