Oil City, PA (16301)

Today

Rain and snow showers mixed late. Low 34F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain and snow showers mixed late. Low 34F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.