- By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN - Associated Press
An upcoming movie about a man who changed the course of the world’s history by shepherding the development of the first atomic bomb is expected to be a blockbuster. But for a community downwind of the New Mexico testing site, director Christopher Nolan's “Oppenheimer” will be painful. New Mexicans who were exposed to radiation from the world's first atomic blast during World War II's top-secret Manhattan Project have never been fully recognized. Downwinders are calling on Nolan and others to help raise awareness of the health implications of Oppenheimer's work. Meanwhile, officials in Los Alamos are preparing for the spotlight. They see it as a chance to help visitors learn about the town's complicated history.
- By LESLIE AMBRIZ - Associated Press
Author Natalie Beach rose to internet fame in September of 2019 after writing the now-viral essay “I Was Caroline Calloway” for New York Magazine’s The Cut. In the essay, Beach details her friendship with Calloway and unveils her role as the influencer’s ghostwriter. Years later, Beach is stepping out of the shadows with the release of her first book, “Adult Drama: And Other Essays.” Inside its pages, Beach includes two essays about her friendship with Calloway but focuses more on stories about her upbringing ranging from middle school to present-day and interweaving larger issues through many of her personal anecdotes like gentrification, abortion rights, body image and more.
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
In Greta Gerwig’s hands, Barbie is a weapon. The director wields the iconic doll like a broadsword in “Barbie,” cleaving through culture with gleeful spirit and savage humor. In this existential exegesis on what it means to be a woman, and a human, Gerwig reflects our world back to us throug…
- Holly Aguirre - New York Daily News (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — By 9 a.m. Tuesday, hundreds of SAG-AFTRA and WGA members and supporters had gathered outside the Netflix studios on Sunset Boulevard in the heart of Hollywood. Armed with signs, water and sunscreen, the picketers represent the 160,000 actors in the Screen Actors Guild who went …
Michael Phillips: Chicago mainstay Amy Morton on the actors’ strike: ‘People are really mad. They are fed up.’
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO — When mid-July rolls around, Chicago-based and raised actor Amy Morton typically starts work on a new, 22-episode season of the long-running NBC series “Chicago P.D.,” on which she plays the zero-nonsense Sgt. Trudy Platt.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals has sent complaints to the cast and director of "Gladiator 2," accusing the production of using and mistreating live animals on set.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
Economic bubbles come in all shapes, sizes and levels of insanity, but the Beanie Baby craze was easily one of the most absurd. The 1990s frenzy over the $5, understuffed toys made some people rich but left a lot of people with useless surpluses stashes of stuffed animals. Kristin Gore saw the seeds of a good movie after reading “The Great Beanie Baby Bubble: Mass Delusion and the Dark Side of Cute.” Not only did she want to write the screenplay, she wanted to direct it with her husband, OK Go musician Damian Kulash Jr., as their debut. Starring Zach Galifinakis, Elizabeth Banks and Sarah Snook, “The Beanie Bubble” opens in theaters Friday and arrives on AppleTV+ on July 28.
- Carlos De Loera - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Reality TV star, influencer, producer, businesswoman, mother of four and — military-grade body-armor manufacturer? Seems Kim Kardashian really can do it all.
- Holly Alvarado - The Orange County Register (TNS)
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Orange County-based Activated Events announced that country music duo Brooks & Dunn is joining the 2023 Coastal Country Jam lineup.
- Associated Press
Authorities in Nevada confirmed Tuesday that they served a search warrant this week in connection with the long-unsolved killing of rapper Tupac Shakur. Shakur was fatally shot in September 1996 in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas. He was 25. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says the search warrant was executed in the nearby city of Henderson. The department did not provide further details on the search, citing the open investigation.
- AP
James Patterson, Suzanne Collins and Margaret Atwood are among thousands of writers endorsing an open letter from the Authors Guild urging AI companies to obtain permission before incorporating copyrighted work into their technologies. The letter is addressed to OpenAI, Meta, Microsoft and other AI companies. The Guild announced Tuesday that other signers include the Pulitzer Prize-winning novelists Jennifer Egan, Michael Chabon and Louise Erdrich, as well as Jonathan Franzen, Celeste Ng, Nora Roberts and Ron Chernow.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The Egyptian Syndicate of Musical Professions has canceled a permit for Travis Scott's end-of-the-month concert at the Pyramids of Giza, citing claims that the hip-hop star's show would "contradict the identity of the Egyptian people." The decision comes on the heels of unsubstantiated claim…
- By KIANA DOYLE - Associated Press
It’s back to the basics for indie rock multi-instrumentalist Andrew Bird with his latest release, “Outside Problems.” Associated Press writer Kiana Doyle says the musician's nine-track album is like a breath of fresh air — no doubt because Bird recorded primarily outside and without the intention of creating an album. “Outside Problems” was announced a year after the release of his last album, 2022's “Inside Problems." Doyle challenges listeners to see how many parallels they can spot between the two albums while experiencing the truly magical musical improvisation in “Outside Problems.” The album is out Friday, July 21.
- By The Associated Press
Audible best-sellers for week ending July 14, 2023
- By The Associated Press
US-Apple-Books-Top-10. Week ending July 16, 2023
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
“Barbie” isn’t just a movie that uses the iconic doll to explore themes of existentialism, the human condition and patriarchy. It’s also a true celebration of cinematic history. Writer and director Greta Gerwig shared her list of 33 films that inspired “Barbie” on the cinephile social networ…
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Disney's upcoming horror comedy "Haunted Mansion" premiered Saturday with influencers and ghoulish costumed characters from the Disneyland theme-park attraction walking the red carpet instead of the film's Hollywood stars.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The live-action Disney princesses are sticking together amid another wave of backlash to the studio's latest remake.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
“The Chosen,” a television series about the life and ministry of Jesus Christ, has been granted a waiver to continue filming amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.
- Carlos De Loera - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Lindsay Lohan is not like a regular mom — she's a cool mom. Like, for real.
- Samin Hassan - The Detroit News (TNS)
DETROIT — The movie event of the year is two movies, actually: One about the world of one of our most cherished childhood dolls and the other about the development of the atomic bomb.
- By DONNA EDWARDS - Associated Press
Yume Kitasei’s debut novel, “The Deep Sky,” begins in the pivotal moments just before a simple space walk goes horribly wrong. Eighty young crew members were painstakingly chosen and trained as a last hope for humanity. Their mission is to fly into deep space toward Planet X, birth and raise children, and start a new world. But an explosion kills the captain and knocks the ship off course. And with a traitor in their midst, the already tenuous trip seems increasingly impossible. Donna Edwards of The Associated Press says “The Deep Sky” is smart, emotionally mature, quick-paced climate fiction space whodunit.
- By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. - AP Entertainment Writer
Craig Robinson and his kind-hearted, python-hunting character on “Killing It” are returning to television next month. Season two, which Peacock said Tuesday will return on Aug. 17, will continue the quest by Robinson’s character to climb out of poverty through a snake-killing contest. In the upcoming eight-episode season, Robinson says his character is on a journey to achieve the “American dream” while trying to avoid working in corporate America and vicious criminals. Robinson, who starred on the U.S.-version of “The Office,” presents his characters several difficult choices and gets viewers to consider what they would do if they were in similar situations.