The critically acclaimed HBO drama “Succession” ends Sunday after its fourth and final season finale airs at 9 p.m. ET. The show's dedicated fans are preparing by locking in plans to watch the whopping 88-minute finale. They're also turning online to find emotional support, memes and endless theories about how the show could conclude and which of the Murdoch-esque Roy family siblings will prevail. Show creator Jesse Armstrong told The New Yorker earlier this year that “there’s a promise in the title of ‘Succession.’” Some have taken it as a sign that the show’s central question will be answered.