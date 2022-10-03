A Boston home where entertainers Mark and Donnie Wahlberg's family once lived has been damaged by fire. Two firefighters suffered injuries and one resident was taken to the hospital. There was no immediate word on the cause. The Boston fire department said Sunday's blaze started at a nearby home. Strong winds spread the flames to another three buildings, one of which is 25 Peverell Street, where the Wahlberg family used to live. Mark Wahlberg visited the home during the production of his Netflix movie “Wonderland” in 2018 and 2019. In one video posted on social media, the actor stands shirtless in front of the house, describing it as “where it all started.”