Meredith Tax, feminist author and activist, dead at age 80

  • By HILLEL ITALIE - AP National Writer

Meredith Tax, a prominent activist and writer of second-wave feminism who challenged herself, her peers and the world at large to rethink long-held ideas about gender, race and class, has died. She was 80. Tax’s books included the nonfiction “The Rising of the Women” and the novels “Rivington Street” and its sequel “Union Square.” She wrote for The Nation, The Guardian and The Village Voice among other publications, and has been praised for her 1970 pamphlet “Woman and Her Mind,” one of the founding texts of second-wave feminism, in which she explored how society conditioned the behavior of men and women.

Oprah Winfrey and Apple TV+ end multi-year deal

  • Wendy Lee - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Oprah Winfrey and Apple TV+ are ending their multi-year content deal, three years after the tech giant launched its subscription streaming service, sources familiar with the matter said.

TV hit ‘Peaky Blinders’ expands story through dance show

  • By HILARY FOX - Associated Press

A new show is expanding the story of the popular “Peaky Blinders” television series. The contemporary dance company Rambert has teamed up with show creator Steven Knight on the production, which restarts the story a few years before the gangster drama series, set in 1920s Birmingham, England. Knight was blown away watching Rambert dancers perform a scene inspired by the show and the immediacy of the connection between the performers and the audience. The theater dance production focuses on the love and loss of crime boss Tommy, who’s a central character of the show. “Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby” has its world premiere at the Birmingham Hippodrome on Tuesday, before touring around the U.K.

  • By BRUCE DESILVA - Associated Press

In “Treasure State,” C.J. Box’s sixth crime novel featuring Montana private detective Cassie Dewell, the hero confronts two bizarre mysteries. A wealthy matron hires her to track down a detective who disappeared while hot on the trail of a conman. And a man who launched a treasure hunt by hiding a chest full of gold and gems in the mountains hires her to see if she can identify him. He wants to be sure he has sufficiently covered his tracks. Associated Press reviewer Bruce DeSilva says the novel’s characters are well-drawn but the yarn lacks the author’s customary suspenseful twists.

Review: 'The Fall Guy' accurately portrays police procedures
  • By BRUCE DESILVA - Associated Press

In “Fall Guy,” Archer Mayor’s 33rd novel featuring law man Joe Gunther, a Mercedes stolen a few days earlier in New Hampshire is found abandoned in Vermont. The car is crammed with stolen goods, and in the trunk, police find the thief’s body. Among the loot, they locate six cell phones, two of them containing clues to heinous sex crimes. The discoveries trigger a complex, multi-faceted investigation of murder, an interstate robbery spree, child pornography and a decade-old, unsolved child abduction. Associated Press reviewer Bruce DeSilva says the author’s well-deserved reputation for accurately portraying police procedures is again on full display.

  • By RONALD BLUM - Associated Press

Rossini’s “Otello” premiered in 1816, and the musical adaptation of Shakespeare's famous play was a hit for seven decades. Then Verdi’s version debuted in 1887 and was acclaimed as a pinnacle of the art form, causing Rossini’s to recede into a rarity. Opera Philadelphia excavated at the Academy of Music for its O22 festival in a showcase for tenor Lawrence Brownlee, the company’s artistic adviser. It is difficult to cast, with three tenor roles. Brownlee was Rodrigo, Khanyiso Gwenxane was Otello in his U.S. debut and Alek Shrader was Iago. The last major U.S. production of the Rossini version had been at the San Francisco Opera in 1994.

  • By HILLEL ITALIE - AP National Writer

The chief of the U.S. Capitol Police during the Jan. 6 siege has a book deal. Steven A. Sund’s “Courage Under Fire: Under Siege and Outnumbered 58 to 1 on January 6” will come out Jan. 3, just shy of the two-year anniversary of the riot by supporters of then-President Donald Trump. “It’s time to break my silence and reveal everything that I know happened,” Sund said in a statement released Monday by Blackstone Publishing. Sund resigned under pressure soon after Jan. 6 and later testified that the overrunning of the U.S. Capitol was the result of widespread failures.