The following are today's and Sunday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
Smokey Robinson gratefully resumes touring after battling COVID-19: ‘It was touch and go,’ says Motown legend
- George Varga The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
-
Motown vocal legend Smokey Robinson gratefully returned to the concert stage last weekend after having spent nearly two weeks hospitalized in December with COVID-19.
WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg; Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.
- Nardine Saad Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
“Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk thanked fans Friday for the “outpouring of love” that washed over him following a “small heart attack” he had earlier this week.
- By BECKY BOHRER Associated Press
-
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Native artist Rico Worl said he jumped at the chance to create for the U.S. Postal Service a stamp he hopes will be a gateway for people to learn about his Tlingit culture.
The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of (Month, Date) 2019 :
DaBaby doubles down on homophobic message with offensive new video, as Madonna, Elton John, more speak out against rapper’s hateful remarks
- Muri Assunção New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Just days after DaBaby was slammed on social media for making homophobic and ignorant remarks about the HIV/AIDS community, the rapper seemed to forget the half-apology he’d posted on Twitter with the release of a new video.
- Nardine Saad Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Amanda Knox, the former American college student who was acquitted twice in Italy over the slaying of her roommate, is not happy about the latest Hollywood take on the sensational story that garnered worldwide attention.
- By ALICIA RANCILIO Associated Press
-
NEW YORK (AP) — As the fate of Britney Spears' conservatorship is in the hands of a Los Angeles Superior Court judge, two podcast hosts who have spent hours dissecting the case are hopeful change is coming for the singer to become more independent.
Karla Peterson: A 'Behind the Music' revival and a new Lydia Lunch documentary look back with heart and fury
- Karla Peterson The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
-
When the 2021 Emmy nominations were announced on July 13, three of the five nominees in the Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special category — HBO's "Tina" and "The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart" and FX's "Framing Britney Spears" — were deep-focus looks at rock and pop icons.
- By FRANCES D'EMILIO Associated Press
-
ROME (AP) — Roberto Calasso, a towering figure in European publishing as the driving force behind an esteemed Milan-based publisher, as well as an inquisitive and prolific author himself, has died at 80, his company said.
- Robert Lloyd Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Emily Mortimer, the actor, has written and directed and plays a supporting part in a lively adaptation of Nancy Mitford’s 1945 novel “The Pursuit of Love,” a tale of two cousins set between the World Wars. It premiered Friday on Amazon Prime.
HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Saginaw Grant, a prolific Native American character actor and hereditary chief of the Sac & Fox Nation of Oklahoma, has died. He was 85.
- By MICHAEL R. SISAK Associated Press
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. could be on the hook for millions of dollars in damages after failing to respond to a lawsuit that accused him of raping a woman in New York City in 2013.
- By DON BABWIN Associated Press
-
CHICAGO (AP) — A judge on Friday said he would not kick one of Jussie Smollett's attorneys off the case even though he believes the attorney spoke to two men the actor allegedly hired to help him carry out a staged racist and homophobic attack.
- Muri Assunção New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Comedian Michael Che has deleted all of his Instagram posts following a massive backlash over jokes about Simone Biles.
NEW YORK (AP) — One of Fox News' most visible advertisers, Mike Lindell and his MyPillow line of products, has pulled commercials from the network over a refusal to air an ad promoting discredited claims of election fraud.