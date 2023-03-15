The following are Wednesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By RAFIQ MAQBOOL - Associated Press
MUMBAI, India (AP) — From the front-row seats, fashion shows could be mistaken for a spectacular party with models sashaying down the ramp in stunning ensembles. But this confluence of fashion, designers, celebrities and buyers is hardly possible without an army of people furiously working b…
- By JOE REEDY - AP Sports Writer
Diamond Sports Group, the largest owner of regional sports networks, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Tuesday. The move came after it missed a $140 million interest payment last month. Diamond owns 19 networks under the Bally Sports banner. Those networks have the rights to 42 professional teams — 14 baseball, 16 NBA and 12 NHL. The company said in a release Tuesday night that it expects to continue to operate during the bankruptcy process and that coverage of games should not be affected.
- Christie D'Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Nigerian singer-songwriter Tems has one word for critics of her fabulous but enormous Oscars gown:
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Avril Lavigne confronted an environmental protester onstage at the 2023 Juno Awards after the topless demonstrator interrupted the singer in the middle of Monday's telecast.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Viewers are going online to discuss “Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajack and how he mocked a contestant for her fear of fish.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Lindsay Lohan wants her fans to get a clue that she’s going to be a mother.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Mark Ballas’ time as a dancer and mentor on “Dancing With the Stars” has come to an end.
- AP
Already considered a hub for Latin, hip hop and electronic music, now Miami is going country. Tickets for the Country Bay Music Festival went on sale Tuesday. The event is scheduled for Nov. 11-12 at the historic Miami Marine Stadium, just southeast of downtown on Virginia Key in Biscayne Bay. Headliners scheduled for the Country Bay Music Festival are Thomas Rhett, Sam Hunt, Chris Young, Lee Brice and Lainey Wilson. Besides hosting one of the largest country music events ever to hit Miami, the festival will also include a country-themed bar, games, food, line dancing, a mechanical bull and a giant Ferris wheel. The festival will also offer fans the opportunity to attend the event by boat or yacht with an anchorage access pass.
- By The Associated Press
Audible best-sellers for week ending March 10th.
- Christie D'Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Eric Saindon, part of Sunday night’s Oscar-winning “Avatar: The Way of Water” visual effects team, was reportedly hospitalized shortly after winning his award Sunday night in Hollywood.
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
David Letterman joins Bono and The Edge in a new documentary about U2. One obvious question soon jumps out: What exactly is David Letterman doing here? Associated Press critic Mark Kennedy says the droll, bushy-bearded American comedian is an odd choice to be master of ceremonies for this project, unbalancing everything, even the title, “Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming, with Dave Letterman.” Director Morgan Neville does a fabulous job using new interviews and melding them with old performances as he explores the band’s origins, song creations, highs and lows. But he’s torn about whether this is a travel show or a music doc.
- Tracy Brown and Todd Martens - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
One of the first hit TV shows of the year, HBO’s “The Last of Us” has been hailed as one of the best video game adaptations ever.
- Emily St. Martin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The Weasel is ready for his own Hollywood comeback.
- Mark Olsen - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"Get up, Keanu!"
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
“Art is for keeps.” This turn of phrase, uttered by Willem Dafoe’s character Nemo in Vasilis Katsoupis’ narrative directorial debut “Inside,” is a bedeviling little saying of multi-layered meaning. It rattles around in your brain like a pinball, much in the way Nemo rattles around the luxury…
Los Angeles prosecutors will not retry Harvey Weinstein on rape, sex assault charges that left jury deadlocked
- AP
- By The Associated Press
The top 10 books on the Apple Store for week ending 3/12/2023
- John Katsilometes - Las Vegas Review-Journal (TNS)
LAS VEGAS — David Blaine has been accused of being separated from sanity. Saturday night he suffered a separated shoulder during his “In Spades” show at Resorts World Theatre.
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
Debuting on Hulu Friday comes the new true crime drama film “Boston Strangler,” directed by Matt Ruskin, starring Kiera Knightley and Carrie Coon. While the true crime craze has reached its apex, not much attention has been paid to this case from the early 1960s, and the film is fascinating …
- By The Associated Press
Apple-Movies-Top-10 for week ending 3/12/2023
- By The Associated Press
The top 10 apps on the Apple Store for week ending 3/12/2023
- Emily St. Martin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The Golden Raspberry Awards have announced their 2023 winners, and for the first time in history, the Razzies awarded themselves.
- AP
Prosecutors say that two former stars of “The Voice of Holland” will be charged with sex offenses linked to the once-popular Dutch talent show. A case was dropped against a third man for lack of evidence. The show was taken off the air more than a year ago after a sexual misconduct scandal hit the TV ratings juggernaut in one of the most serious #MeToo reckonings to hit the Dutch entertainment world. Prosecutors said Tuesday that a 41-year-old man will be prosecuted for sexual offenses with three women in 2014 and 2018. One of the cases is linked to “The Voice of Holland.” Prosecutors say a 51-year-old man also will be prosecuted for an alleged 2018 sexual offense linked to the show.