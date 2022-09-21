Bizarro

Former FBI head James Comey has deal for two crime novels

Former FBI Director James Comey is on a career path both new and familiar — crime fiction. Comey has a deal to write two novels for The Mysterious Press, an imprint of Penzler Publishers. The first is called “Central Park West,” and it features an assistant U.S. Attorney looking into ties between the Mafia and the murder of a local politician. The book is scheduled for next spring. Comey is best known for his time as FBI director, from 2013-2017. Comey wrote about his career in the best-selling memoir “A Higher Loyalty.”

Sunday, Monday football games fight for ratings supremacy
Sunday, Monday football games fight for ratings supremacy

As often happens, NBC's ‘Sunday Night Football’ game won the week's rating competition, but the Chicago-Green Bay game had a tough battle with the revamped “Monday Night Football” game. That game, between Denver and Seattle, was seen by nearly 10.3 million on ABC and another 8 million people when it was simulcast on ESPN. CBS' “60 Minutes” was the most popular non-football game on TV, with its season debut featuring an interview with President Joe Biden reaching 10.2 million people. During a week when broadcast networks mostly had one last week of reruns in preparation for starting the fall TV season, NBC's summer hit “America's Got Talent” had its swan song.

Review: Is 'Don't Worry Darling' worth all the drama?
Review: Is 'Don't Worry Darling' worth all the drama?

  • By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer

Somewhere around when TikTok videos were analyzing, with the intensity of the Zapruder film, whether spit flew at the Venice Film Festival premiere of Olivia Wilde’s “Don’t Worry Darling,” it became clear that the melodrama of the movie’s promotional tour had easily eclipsed the movie, itself. “Don’t Worry Darling” is ultimately neither worthy of all the off-screen fuss nor quite the on-screen disappointment it’s been made out to be, writes AP Film Writer Jake Coyle in his review. It’s a promising but clunky thriller that feels to me like it’s mistaken two acts for three, enlivened by a typically potent performance by Florence Pugh.

Jimmy Kimmel signs 3-year extension for ABC late-night show

  • By LYNN ELBER - AP Television Writer

Jimmy Kimmel is celebrating his 20th anniversary as ABC’s late-night host early, signing a three-year contract extension for “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” His show debuted in January 2003, and the new deal means he will remain with it into the 2025-26 season. Kimmel’s decision contrasts with changes in late-night programming. James Corden announced that he’s leaving “The Late Late Show” on CBS next year for other opportunities, and TBS said that “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” was ending after seven seasons. In a statement, Kimmel quipped that he was looking forward to three years of “quiet quitting.” He's taking his late-night ABC show to Brooklyn for a week later this month.

DIARY: Queen's death reveals fragmented views about monarchy
DIARY: Queen's death reveals fragmented views about monarchy

  • By SAMYA KULLAB - Associated Press

The silence was palpable when the imperial state crown was removed from the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II and placed on the altar of St. George’s Chapel. But what did those fleeting seconds mean to Britain, from the upper echelons of British nobility down to newly arrived migrants hoping to carve out a better life?  AP reporter Samya Kullab stood in line for hours with strangers devoted to the queen and desperate to say a final goodbye. Witnessed countless tears shed by young and old. In the spaces between the devoted and the apathetic, she encountered Britons who are ambivalent or undecided about the significance of the monarchy in their lives. And some she met were completely indifferent to it.

Marilyn Manson sex assault investigation goes to prosecutors
Marilyn Manson sex assault investigation goes to prosecutors

  • By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer

Detectives have handed prosecutors the results of their 19-month investigation into sex assault allegations against Marilyn Manson. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said Tuesday that they have handed the case to the District Attorney's Office, who will consider whether to file charges against the 53-year-old rocker, whose legal name is Brian Warner. Authorities have said only that they were investigating sexual assault and domestic violence allegations against Manson that took place between 2009 and 2011 in West Hollywood. Manson's representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but his attorney has called the allegations “provably false.”