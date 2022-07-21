- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
The ball appears to be in Verizon’s court.
- Muri Assunção - New York Daily News (TNS)
Ricky Martin’s nephew has withdrawn claims of incest and harassment against the singer, ending a case that made global headlines last week.
- AP
Pete Seeger, the banjo-playing folk singer whose music was indelibly intertwined with his social activism, is the latest American musician to appear on a U.S. postage stamp. The postal service says the forever stamp, which features a color-tinted, black-and-white photograph of Seeger in profile, singing and playing his iconic five-string banjo, went on sale Thursday. A special ceremony was planned for the evening in Newport, Rhode Island. Seeger's son said his father was a prolific letter writer and would have been honored to have his own stamp. Seeger, a Harvard dropout, died in 2014 at age 94.
H.E.R. to star in ABC’s ‘Beauty And The Beast’ special: ‘The world will see a Black and Filipino Belle!’
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
Disney has an Oscar and Grammy Award winner as its next Belle of the ball.
- C. Isaiah Smalls II - Miami Herald (TNS)
MIAMI — Mykia Powell didn’t buy her Rolling Loud ticket just for Kanye Omari West.
- By JOE REEDY - AP Sports Writer
With less than two months before its first regular season game, Prime Video’s crew for “Thursday Night Football” is nearly set. Kaylee Hartung has been hired by Amazon as the sideline reporter while Andrew Whitworth and Aqib Talib have signed on as contributors for pregame, halftime and postgame coverage. Prime Video’s regular-season debut as the exclusive home of the primetime package comes on Sept. 15 when Kansas City hosts the Los Angeles Chargers.
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
MINNEAPOLIS — Reasonable minds can differ on whether or not Dave Chappelle's act is unnecessarily cruel. But here's something we should all agree on: It's getting way too expensive to experience him in person.
- By The Associated Press
USA Today Best-Selling Books for the week ending 7/17/2022
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Brad Pitt is a man who has definitely not returned to the office in pre-pandemic clothes, if his “Bullet Train” trip through Europe is any indication. And we have the photos to prove it.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Tanya Kersey, who founded the Hollywood Black Film Festival, has died, her family announced on social media this week. She was 61.
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
If you think you’re safe avoiding sharks by simply staying out of the water, think again. A few species of epaulette sharks have evolved to move their fins to plod along outside the water at low tide. So-called walking sharks of Papua New Guinea are among the stars of this year’s Shark Week, with 25 hours of programming dedicated to all varieties of the apex predators on the Discovery Channel and streaming on discovery+ starting Sunday. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will be the week’s recurring master of ceremonies. Celebrities with shows include the stars of truTV’s “Impractical Jokers,” the cast of “Jackass” and comedian Tracy Morgan.
- Associated Press
A Puerto Rico court has “archived” a restraining order issued against superstar Ricky Martin, meaning the case is closed, according to a judicial spokesperson. The spokesperson told The Associated Press on Thrusday that “the petitioner ceased his claims voluntarily; therefore the case was archived and no further procedures are required.” A judge issued a restraining order in early July against the Puerto Rican singer. The order was filed under Puerto Rico’s domestic violence law, but police didn’t provide further details, including who requested the order. Martin denied any wrongdoing.
- Ryan Faughnder - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — In the late 1990s, Dan Lin was a 25-year-old Harvard MBA student with no Hollywood connections when he joined Warner Bros. as an intern under film executive Lorenzo DiBonaventura.
- By HILLEL ITALIE - AP National Writer
Michelle Obama will have a book out this fall, in which she reflects upon her experiences and shares insights on navigating an increasingly stressful world. “The Light We Carry" is the former first lady’s first entirely new work since the 2018 release of her acclaimed blockbuster “Becoming,” which has sold more than 17 million copies worldwide. Crown will publish the 336-page book on Nov. 15, almost exactly four years after the release of “Becoming." “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times” will come out simultaneously in 14 languages and 27 countries, with additional rights deals expected.
- Joshua Axelrod - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)
PITTSBURGH — Eva Reign had wanted to be an actor since she was 10 years old. As a transgender woman, though, she wasn't sure what opportunities would be available for her.
- Todd Martens - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"Stray" was announced in summer 2020, and shortly thereafter it colloquially became known as "the cat game."
Ethan Hawke resisted making his HBO Max Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward documentary. Until he couldn’t
- Peter Larsen - The Orange County Register (TNS)
When actor-director Ethan Hawke was offered the chance to direct a documentary about married movie stars Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward, he knew it was a huge opportunity.
- Josh Rottenberg and Glenn Whipp - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — When Dawn Hudson stood before the board of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in spring 2011 to make her pitch for the newly created job of chief executive, the organization appeared to be operating on cruise control.
The following are Thursday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- AP
The pop culture extravaganza that is Comic-Con International is back to its old extravagance. Stars, cosplayers and fans are filling the San Diego Convention Center in full force after the pandemic forced it to go virtual for two years. They started pouring in for Wednesday's preview night. The Mandalorian, Wonder Woman, and Sailor Moon could be seen walking the floor. Anticipated panels this year include a preview from Warner Bros. of the antihero film “Black Adam" featuring star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and peeks at forthcoming fantasy TV series, the “Game of Thrones” prequel “House of the Dragon” and the “Lord of the Rings” prequel “The Rings of Power.”
- By MARY CLARE JALONICK - Associated Press
The House Jan. 6 committee is headed back to prime time for its eighth hearing. It might be the final time this summer that lawmakers lay out evidence about the U.S. Capitol insurrection and President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn his 2020 election defeat. Thursday’s night's hearing is expected to focus on what Trump was doing in the White House as the violence unfolded. Republican congressman and committee member Adam Kinzinger says he expects the hearing will “open people’s eyes in a big way.” This will be the panel’s second prime-time hearing. The first was watched by more than 20 million people.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
From the creative genius who brought you "Kate Winslet, and you know what you did" and "Sorry to this man" comes a whole slew of fresh viral content culled from the press tour for Jordan Peele's latest film, "Nope."
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Who's a bad boy? Who's a bad boy? Apparently, "Dog Whisperer" star César Millan.