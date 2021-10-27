Bizarro

Authorities to present findings in fatal movie-set shooting
  • By MORGAN LEE, SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN AND CEDAR ATTANASIO - Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Law enforcement authorities are scheduled to discuss initial findings about a fatal movie-set shooting with a prop gun discharged by actor Alec Baldwin that left a cinematographer dead and the director wounded.

Mort Sahl, comedian who satirized politics, dies at 94

  • AP

NEW YORK (AP) — Satirist Mort Sahl, who helped revolutionize stand-up comedy during the Cold War with his running commentary on politicians and current events and became a favorite of a new, restive generation of Americans, died Tuesday. He was 94.

Louisiana Book Festival, separate Festival of Words upcoming

  • AP

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana poet laureate Mona Lisa Saloy and jazz-pop singer and songwriter Rickie Lee Jones are among scores of authors being featured over the next three weekends in the statewide Louisiana Book Festival. The separate Acadiana-based Festival of Words will take place …

After years of 'hiding,'' Klimt work is a star in Rome show
After years of 'hiding,'' Klimt work is a star in Rome show

  • By FRANCES D'EMILIO - Associated Press
  • Updated

ROME (AP) — Mystery still swirls around Gustav Klimt’s “Portrait of a Lady” nearly a quarter-century after the painting was stolen from an Italian museum, only to turn up at the start of what would become the coronavirus pandemic.

US-Apple-Books-Top-10

  • By The Associated Press

