- AP
NEW YORK (AP) — The Israeli historian, philosopher and million-selling author Yuval Noah Harari has begun work on a planned four-volume middle grade series on a favorite subject: the history of humankind.
- By LEANNE ITALIE - Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — In his first show since 2019, Ralph Lauren transformed a long room at the Museum of Modern Art into a cozy salon Tuesday night to debut a moneyed collection of mostly black and white for men and women.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
That guy Trump, he’s a total cut-up.
- By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor Amanda Bynes was released Tuesday from a court conservatorship that put her life and financial decisions in her parents' control for nearly nine years.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Spurred by a spate of erratic behavior online, Kanye West’s mental health has become a popular topic of discussion, even among the hosts of ABC’s “The View.”
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — A judge on Tuesday ended Amanda Bynes’ nearly nine-year conservatorship, according to attorneys involved with the case.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — The Academy Awards have always loved a comeback story. This year, the Oscars are attempting to star in one, too.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
The conservatorship that actress Amanda Bynes was under for almost nine years came to an end Tuesday, with a California judge saying the arrangement was “no longer needed.”
The show must go on for Emmett Till opera stars Robert Mack and Lucia Renata Bradford after backlash
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — The show must — and will — go on for the stars of “Emmett Till, A New American Opera” amid a barrage of negative attention stemming from an online petition calling for its cancellation last week.
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
There will be a new name for fans of Kylie Jenner to keep up with.
- Adam Graham - The Detroit News (TNS)
DETROIT — Groovy.
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
Singer Kid Rock said former president Donald Trump sought his advice on foreign policy matters at the White House.
- AP
ROME (AP) — A thief broke into the Basilica of St. Nicholas in the southern city of Bari overnight, stealing a gold ring from a finger of a statue of the saint, who is venerated by Catholic and Orthodox Christians and whose remains attract many pilgrims from Russia to the Italian church, off…
- By JOHN MARSHALL - AP Basketball Writer
A No. 1 seed and two No. 2s did not get past the first weekend. A band of Peacocks from Jersey City took down a blue blood to reach the Sweet 16. They will be joined by a team that won two games last season.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Sunday night won't be just any night for "West Side Story" breakout Rachel Zegler.
- By The Associated Press
Nonfiction
- By AMANCAI BIRABEN - Associated Press
“Paradais,” by Fernanda Melchor (New Directions)
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Twenty-five years after "Selena" hit theaters on March 21, 1997, Jennifer Lopez fondly revisited her acclaimed performance as the late Tejano icon.
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
“Everything Everywhere All at Once” could not be a more accurate title for the second feature film from the filmmaking team “The Daniels,” Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, known for their 2016 film “Swiss Army Man” and the striking music video for DJ Snake and Lil Jon, “Turn Down for What.”…
- Moira Macdonald - The Seattle Times (TNS)
How charming is "The Lost City"? So charming that the villain is played by Daniel Radcliffe. So charming that it leaves you wondering why nobody has asked Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum to host the Oscars, or make an "Ocean's 8" sequel in which he's the mark, or team up for a series of PS…
- Moira Macdonald - The Seattle Times (TNS)
Sometimes, it seems as if the Oscars don't like themselves very much.