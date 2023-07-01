- By The Associated Press
There is something for everyone at the movies this summer, both in theaters and streaming at home. The summer movie season goes into high-drive in July, with the debut of the seventh “Mission: Impossible” (July 12) movie followed by the “Oppenheimer” and “Barbie” showdown on July 21. Not that you have to choose one or the other — as Tom Cruise said on Twitter, “I love a double feature, and it doesn’t get more explosive (or more pink) than the one with Oppenheimer and Barbie.” August also promises a new take on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and introduces a new DC superhero, Blue Beetle.
Britain's press watchdog has found a column in the The Sun tabloid about hatred for Prince Harry’s wife, Meghan, was sexist. The December opinion piece by TV personality Jeremy Clarkson inspired a record number of complaints to the Independent Press Standards Organisation. The group said it required The Sun to inform readers of its finding. The newspaper put a note on its front page Saturday directing readers to the report where Clarkson's column typically appears. Clarkson, who hosts motoring show “The Grand Tour” on Amazon, previously apologized and said he was horrified to cause so much hurt. The newspaper also apologized.
A new report accuses embattled actor Jonathan Majors of abusing two other former romantic partners, as well as behaving aggressively toward crew members on film sets and drama school classmates.
Trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney says Bud Light abandoned her amid the backlash sparked by her partnership with the company earlier this year.
Leading men Chris Evans and Taron Egerton deactivated their social media accounts this week, and Bad Bunny admits taking lengthy breaks from socials helps him breathe better.
Two military chefs crowned champions on the Food Network's “Chopped” have been cooking up their specialties in the White House Navy Mess. Air Force chef Opal Poullard and Marine Corps chef Dustin Lewis accepted the mission from Jill Biden after the first lady's surprise appearance in a May broadcast. Poullard is advanced culinary instructor based at Fort Gregg-Adams in Virginia. Lewis is stationed in North Carolina and once worked at the White House as the executive chef to former Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump. Lewis' specialty on Friday was lemon-herb scallops with mushroom and parmesan risotto. Poullard prepared osso buco with polenta.
Congratulations are in order for the “Ted Lasso” family as star Brendan Hunt and actor Shannon Nelson reveal they’re heading down the aisle.
More than 40 years after "Raiders of the Lost Ark," Indiana Jones is still raiding lost arks, but his fifth big screen go-round, "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," feels more like an homage to Indiana Jones than a proper Indy adventure.
From human ashes to cell phones, fans are taking their adoration for their favorite artists to dangerous new heights. Kelsea Ballerini was hit with a bracelet while performing during her concert Wednesday evening. The recent spate of such incidents has raised concerns about extreme fan culture and security. Experts say social media has allowed fans to feel immense emotional closeness with artists. One fan recently gave singer Pink their mother's ashes during a concert. A pop culture academic says such displays are akin to offerings at an altar. While artists are deified by some fans, they're also vulnerable onstage.
A Russian court has extended the pretrial detention of a theater director and a playwright on charges of justifying terrorism. It's the latest move in a relentless crackdown on dissent in Russia that spiked after the start of the war in Ukraine. The court on Friday ordered Zhenya Berkovich, a prominent independent theater director, and playwright Svetlana Petriychuk held until Sept. 10; they have been behind bars since early May. Authorities claim their play “Finist, the Brave Falcon” justifies terrorism. That's a criminal offense punishable by to seven years in prison in Russia. The play depicts Russian women who faced prosecution after being lured into marriage and life in Syria by representatives of radical Islam.
Essence Festival to salute late New Orleans rappers 5th Ward Weebie, Soulja Slim and Magnolia Shorty
A trio of deceased New Orleans rappers will be saluted during the 2023 Essence Festival of Culture. The three-day festival will pay tribute to 5th Ward Weebie and Soulja Slim on Saturday and Magnolia Shorty on Sunday. Festival Vice President Hakeem Holmes announced the planned tributes Thursday during a press conference. The recognition will occur between acts during the nightly, ticketed concert series inside the Superdome. Friday's headliner is Lauryn Hill, who will culminate a show marking 50 years of hip-hop. Doug E. Fresh will also lead a segment with some of the genre's notable artists, including Slick Rick, Big Daddy Kane, KRS-One and EPMD.
When "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May, no one was happier than Karen Allen.
Miranda and Che take LA in 'And Just Like That' ... and their actors have some theories about fan backlash
Since time immemorial — or at least since "Annie Hall" — pop culture has loved to send tightly wound New Yorkers to the West Coast and watch them squirm uncomfortably in the sunshine.
The No. 1 question any TV critic gets asked: What should I be watching now? Here's your answer: The top 10 shows from the first half of 2023, in order of greatness:
Extremely hot, dry conditions forecast through the Fourth of July across much of the West are heightening concerns about wildfires and the dangers of fireworks. Officials in Salt Lake City are replacing their traditional explosive extravaganza with a drone light show. Flagstaff, Arizona, plans another laser light show like the one that replaced fireworks last year. An unusually wet winter and spring has allowed for the return of live fireworks in other areas that canceled them in recent years due to drought. But officials warn the fast-growing grasses and brush are drying out. Triple-digit temperatures are forecast across much of the West through Independence Day — up to 115 in Phoenix.
At least twice on her new album, Lucinda Williams worries about whether she can still write good songs. She sings on one cut about putting herself “where the songs will find me.” And on the closer, “Never Gonna Fade Away,” she frets about what happens when “the words don’t rhyme, and I can’t find a line, and I’m looking for a sign, and I’m running out of time.” Ironically, writes Scott Stroud of The Associated Press, both are good songs. And while it’s sometimes a bad sign when songwriters bemoan the need for inspiration, Williams’ muse visits her plenty on “Stories From a Rock N Roll Heart.”
If French Montana’s father never abandoned him as a teenager, the rapper believes he would not have grown into a popular figure who has earned three Grammy nominations. After his father returned to Morocco, Montana turned to New York City’s street life in the Bronx for manly guidance while his mother served as the faithful backbone. It was his mother’s sacrifice to raise her sons as a single parent that inspired him to become a better man, and now he’s telling that story in a new documentary film called “For Khadija,” which recently premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival.
Naomi Campbell sure is good at keeping secrets.
Prince Harry is seeking 320,000 pounds ($406,000) in his phone hacking lawsuit against the publisher of the Daily Mirror tabloid. The Duke of Sussex's lawyer submitted the claim in a court document Friday at the conclusion of a trial that began in early May. Harry's lawyer has said Mirror Group Newspaper reporters and investigators hacked phones on an industrial scale between 1996 and 2011. Mirror Group has denied phone hacking allegations and says it used legitimate reporting methods to get information on Harry. Mirror's lawyer says the evidence presented at trial didn't support the prince's claims. A judge is expected to issue a verdict later in the year.
Movie review: With the messy but poignant 'Dial of Destiny,' a franchise strains to keep up with the Joneses
The first time Harrison Ford appears in "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," you can't take your eyes off him, and not really in a good way. It's 1944, and Indy, captured while trying to plunder a Nazi stronghold, doesn't look a day over 46, an illusion that director James Mangold and hi…