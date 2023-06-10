The following are today’s and Sunday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Emily St. Martin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Country musician Jimmie Allen is being sued for sexual assault by a second woman who claims he secretly filmed the alleged incident.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Several crew members working on the set of "Gladiator 2" were injured while filming in Morocco earlier this week.
- By AMANCAI BIRABEN - Associated Press
Jess Williamson’s fifth solo album “Time Ain’t Accidental” takes place on a lyrical road trip that unpacks America, its western landscapes, reckless storms and evanescent roots, transforming country music’s legacy into her own search for redemption, writes Associated Press reviewer Amancai Biraben. Love is both a delusion and a cure as her lyrics trace her roots in Texas, reinvention in California and all the pitstops in between. Mapping her heart along the desert zephyrs, country stores and two-step bars, Williamson paints a picture of love in all its pain and glory.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The day after Sam Smith shared an historic Grammys win with Kim Petras for their song "Unholy," one half of the duo was already back at work in the studio.
- Jon Bream - Star Tribune (TNS)
MINNEAPOLIS — Stefan Delahay needed three bags to carry the $470 of merchandise he purchased Thursday afternoon at Paisley Park for Celebration 2023, honoring Prince.
- Bruce Finley - The Denver Post (TNS)
DENVER — Colorado authorities on Friday confirmed they’re looking into allegations of elder abuse involving actor John Amos.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
Chelsea Peretti plays a first-time director in her directorial debut, “First Time Female Director.” The film premiering at the Tribeca Film Festival takes an acutely meta premise in lampooning the tumultuous experience of an inexperienced woman brought in to a direct a play at a small local theater in Glendale, California, after its original male director is accused of misconduct. In one scene, while Peretti’s character bangs a trash can lid and shouts “Learn your blocking,” a cast member grumbles, “We replaced a predator with a female disaster.” “First Time Female Director" is up for sale at Tribeca.
- Tim Balk - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — It looks like this year’s Tony Awards will be a trifle tricky to predict.
- Mikael Wood - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — It turns out that Jenny Lewis — former child actor, widely respected songwriter, avatar of sophisticated L.A. cool — is a mall walker.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — Flowers are blooming for Stephen McKinley Henderson. For those in the know, the former Buffalo University professor is one of the greatest actors of his generation, but his career has been largely unsung until now.
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
'Never Have I Ever'
- By RONALD BLUM - Associated Press
The Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra will tour for the second straight summer, appearing in eight cities in Europe and Britain in support of the nation’s war effort against Russia. Keri-Lynn Wilson, the Canadian-Ukrainian wife of Metropolitan Opera general manager Peter Gelb, will conduct the tour, which runs from Aug. 20 to Sept. 3 and is being produced by the Met and the Teatr Wielki-Polish National Opera. The Aug. 24 concert at Berlin’s Schönhausen Palace coincides with Ukrainian Independence Day and will be a free outdoor performance.
- George Varga - The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
SAN DIEGO — Neil Young is set to kick off his first tour in four years, a July solo outing on the West Coast that appears likely to be a prelude to a more extensive national concert trek. The two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee plans to largely showcase songs he he has never perfo…
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — “Funny Girl” star Lea Michele will perform Sunday at the 76th Annual Tony Awards, even though her star turn in the hit musical isn’t eligible for competition this year.
- By KRYSTA FAURIA - Associated Press
During a recent performance at the Fonda Theater in Los Angeles, indie musician Caroline Rose disappeared from the stage and emerged moments later atop a table in the back of the room. “We’re going to do a trust fall,” they told the audience, encouraging concertgoers to gather around before plunging backward into the sea of people. The stunt was emblematic of her latest album about a breakup and its aftermath. Rose says this level of vulnerability was new for her and that she is still processing whether it was even the right choice. But despite having “huge moments of regret,” she tends to think it was ultimately worth it.
- AP
Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar Week of 6/12/2023
- Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Let's talk about spoilers. Apart from the occasional plea to an audience, "Please do not reveal the shocking conclusion," as in punchline movies like "Sleuth" or "The Sixth Sense," spoilers were until relatively recently not a thing. These days, some viewers think nothing should ever be reve…
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
The Sozahdahs have a lot in common with the Kardashians. They're fashion-savvy sisters enjoying the high life in Los Angeles with a habit of butting into each other's personal business and engaging in an endless cycle of bickering and bonding.
- Mary McNamara - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — On Monday, more than a month into the writers strike, SAG-AFTRA members agreed that if the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers fails to offer them an acceptable new contract by June 30, they too will strike. Should that happen before the WGA and the AMPTP settle…
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
When Troy Kotsur made history as the first Deaf male actor win an Oscar at the Academy Awards, he was thinking about his father. To Kotsur, his persistence comes directly from his father. At the Oscar podium, Kotsur called his dad his hero. In “To My Father,” a short film premiering this week at the Tribeca Film Festival, Kotsur extends and deepens that tribute to explain his father’s story and how it shaped him. Kotsur's father was a police chief in Arizona who was paralyzed in a car accident, but still managed to communicate with his Deaf son.