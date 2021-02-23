Bizarro

Lee Daniels and Andra Day take on Billie Holiday’s legacy
Entertainment
AP

  • By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer

Lee Daniels didn’t want to touch the story of Billie Holiday. “Lady Sings the Blues” already existed after all. The 1972 film with Diana Ross and Billy Dee Williams showed him Black romance and a Harlem like he’d never seen on screen before. It was the film that made him want to be a director.