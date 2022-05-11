Bizarro

Woman charged in singing coach's death pleads not guilty

A woman charged in the death of an 87-year-old Broadway singing coach in Manhattan has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter and assault charges. Twenty-six-year-old Lauren Pazienza also was detained after a judge revoked her $500,000 bail during the court appearance on Tuesday. She is accused of shoving Barbara Maier Gustern to the ground on March 10 in the Chelsea neighborhood. Gustern suffered a head injury and died five days later. A prosecutor said Pazienza was celebrating with her fiance that night and became upset after they were told to leave a park because it was closing. The prosecutor said Pazienza pushed Gustern while walking away from the park.

AP

'Succession' star glues hand to Starbucks counter in protest

Actor and activist James Cromwell glued his hand to a midtown Manhattan Starbucks counter to protest the coffee chain’s extra charge for plant-based milk. The 82-year-old Oscar nominee known for his role on “Succession” joined a protest Tuesday organized by the animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals. Cromwell sat on the Starbucks counter wearing a “Free the Animals” T-shirt and read a statement denouncing the surcharge for vegan milk alternatives. He then glued his hand to the counter. A Starbucks spokesperson said the chain respects customers’ right to voice their opinions so long as it does not disrupt store operations.

'ManningCast' comes to golf as PGA gets alternate telecast
Sports
AP

'ManningCast' comes to golf as PGA gets alternate telecast

  • By DOUG FERGUSON - AP Golf Writer

The “ManningCast” so popular on “Monday Night Football” is coming to major championship golf. ESPN is collaborating with Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions for the alternate telecast during the PGA Championship at Southern Hills. Peyton and Eli Manning will be dropping in. The show will be hosted by Joe Buck, who now is with ESPN. Other guests will include Charles Barkley and Fred Couples. In other golf news, Dallas should have a good field for the Byron Nelson. That wasn't the case for the Wells Fargo Championship. It had its weakest field. Was it the move to TPC Potomac for the year or the five weeks between majors?

AP

'Girlboss' scammer shows are everywhere. Which ones should you watch?

  • Scott Greenstone - The Seattle Times (TNS)

For the last few years, scammers and corporate con men and women (but especially women) who tricked America's elites have captured headlines. But in the last few months, the most prominent ones got the Hollywood treatment from major streaming sites: swindler-socialite Anna Sorokin in Netflix…

AP

What to stream: Recent comedy specials that offer laughs, speak to moment

  • Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)

It would be a bit too easy to say something like, “maybe you could use a laugh right now,” and use that as a hook to suggest some streaming comedy specials. Mostly because the sharpest, most interesting comedy isn’t escapist entertainment, but rather, funny because it’s true, using humor to …

Tulsa ballerina statue to be restored; more pieces found
AP

Tulsa ballerina statue to be restored; more pieces found

  • AP

Tulsa historical officials say enough pieces of a stolen bronze statue of a famous Native American ballerina have been recovered to restore it. Tulsa Historical Society and Museum Director Michelle Place told the Tulsa World that the additional missing pieces of the statue of Marjorie Tallchief include the head. One of the original sculptors says he will be able to restore the statue. Still missing are the lower half of each leg, both feet and one arm. Tallchief and her sister, Maria Tallchief were among five Native American ballerinas known as renowned Five Moons and a bronze statue of each was placed outside the Tulsa museum.

Slime Time: Nickelodeon to broadcast Christmas Day NFL game
Sports
AP

Slime Time: Nickelodeon to broadcast Christmas Day NFL game

  • By BARRY WILNER - AP Pro Football Writer

The NFL game on Christmas Day between the Broncos and Rams will be broadcast by Nickelodeon. The network, which previously televised two playoff games, and CBS will handle TV duties on Dec. 25 at 4:30 p.m. EST. The Super Bowl champion Rams will host the game, which also will be streamed by Paramount+. Nickelodeon has had success with its youth-oriented telecasts during wild-card weekend alongside the NFL broadcast on CBS. This season, that collaboration will shift to the regular season and Christmas Day. It’s expected to be part of a holiday tripleheader.