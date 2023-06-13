- Tribune News Service (TNS)
Following is a partial schedule of coming movies on DVD. Release dates are subject to change:
- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
ATLANTA — Barenaked Ladies is a phrase that might have caused Beavis & Butthead to snigger loudly three decades ago.
- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
ATLANTA — For Barry Bostwick in 1975, playing dorky Brad Majors in a weird low-budget film called “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” was just an opportunity to do a musical and get a leading role on his resumé.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
A long-awaited sequel from James Cameron tops the DVD releases for the week of June 20.
- Josh Rottenberg - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
In some other part of the multiverse, Ezra Miller may at this very moment be zipping around the globe to promote "The Flash," talking up the upcoming superhero movie in press junkets, signing autographs at fan events and cracking jokes on late-night talk shows.
- Ed Stockly - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
There is only one thing that distinguishes a boutique streaming service from all the others: the audience. Boutique streamers target those with specific interests or affiliations. For some it's cultural (BritBox, BET+), for others educational (Curiosity Stream, MagellanTV). The niche can be …
- Mary Carole McCauley - Baltimore Sun (TNS)
BALTIMORE — The actor Kevin Bacon and his Emmy Award-winning composer brother, Michael, named one of their annual series of live musical performances “The No Food Jokes Tour.”
The following are Tuesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Emily St. Martin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Pat Sajak, the host of “Wheel of Fortune” for more than 40 years, announced his 2024 retirement on Monday.
- Stephen Battaglio - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
NEW YORK — Controversial news personality Tucker Carlson posted his second video on Twitter last week, and Fox News has had enough.
- By JOCELYN NOVECK - AP National Writer
The long-awaited standalone “Flash” movie has arrived. Especially in the early going it has some humor and heart, plus a compelling performance from its embattled star, Ezra Miller, who deftly inhabits two versions of their character. But the final act of this nearly two-and-a-half hour film devolves into a generic, fairly muddled CGI battle, writes Associated Press critic Jocelyn Noveck, and the film depends too much on cameos from its past heroes, meant to delight ardent fans. Michael Keaton makes a welcome return as a graying Batman 30 years later, reluctant to re-enter the fray. “The Flash” opens in theaters Friday.
- AP
Pat Sajak is taking one last spin on “Wheel of Fortune,” announcing Monday that its upcoming season will be his last as host. The 76-year-old announced his retirement from the venerable game show in a tweet, calling his time on the show “a wonderful ride." Sajak, 76, has presided the game show, which features contestants guessing letters to try to fill out words and phrases to win money and prizes, since 1981. He took over duties from Chuck Woolery, who was the show’s first host when it debuted on daytime television in 1975. Sajak will continue to serve as a consultant on the show for three years after his retirement as host.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Britney Spears and her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, have both dismissed recent news reports that allege the pop star has developed a recent addiction to drugs.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
Kristin Davis, who has starred in the “Sex and the City” franchise for 25 years, has opened up about some of the backstage drama facing the Emmy-winning comedy.
- By CLAIRE SAVAGE - Associated Press/Report for America
A new law signed in Illinois on Monday will require the state's libraries to uphold a pledge not to ban material because of partisan disapproval, starting on Jan. 1, 2024. If they refuse, they will not receive state funding. Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the law will make Illinois the first state in the nation to outlaw book bans. The new measure comes into play as states across the U.S. push to remove certain books in schools and libraries, especially those about LGBTQ+ themes and by people of color. Illinois lawmakers’ approval of the bill splintered across party lines, with Republicans in opposition.
- Charles McNulty - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
The ceremony for the Tony Awards was unscripted this year because of the Writers Guild of America strike, but playwrights, librettists and lyricists were omnipresent throughout an evening that recognized the centrality of the written word.
- Alexandra Del Rosario and Carlos De Loera - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Her “Milkshake” may bring all the boys to the yard, but Kelis’ alleged romance with actor Bill Murray has curious followers blowing up her Instagram about just one.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — Melissa Etheridge is set to make her Broadway debut this fall.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Actor Tenoch Huerta has denied a sexual assault allegation leveled against him by musician María Elena Ríos.
- James Verniere - Boston Herald (TNS)
Knockoffs of Bernard Rose’s 1992 prescient horror film “Candyman” don’t come much more flagrant than Thomas J. Churchill’s low-budget horror offering “Devilreaux.” With its talented lead (Virginia Madsen) and a creepy score by none other than Philip Glass (!), “Candyman” was a bit of a one-o…
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Using a monologue from “Air” to promote your 2024 presidential run? That’s a foul if you ask stars Ben Affleck and Matt Damon.
- Michael Rietmulder - The Seattle Times (TNS)
GEORGE, Washington — An almost nervous energy settled in among the 26,000 or so fans who packed the Gorge Amphitheatre on Saturday. For years, the legions of Joni Mitchell devotees thought they would never be able to see one of the greatest living songwriters in concert again. Yet, two decad…
- Jon Bream - Star Tribune (TNS)
MINNEAPOLIS — Stokley, the soul man from St. Paul, was talking about Prince between songs Saturday at Paisley Park. Suddenly, he was overcome with emotion. He teared up and did an about face for a moment, hoping to compose himself.
- By ALICIA RANCILIO - Associated Press
Tom Holland must like to test himself because even though he's built a reputation as one of the Marvel stars with loose lips when it comes to spoilers, his new Apple TV+ series “The Crowded Room,” is filled with surprises he doesn't want to reveal to the audience. With “so many twists and turns,” Holland describes it as “a puzzle.” He plays Danny, a young man arrested in connection with a crime while the other people of interest remain at large. Through a series of interviews with an investigator, played by Amanda Seyfried, Danny recounts what led to the events in question.