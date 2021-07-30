Bizarro

Bizarro
0
0
0
0
0

Entertainment
AP

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

  • Tribune News Service (TNS)

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, July 24, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group.

Entertainment
AP

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

  • Publishers Weekly Tribune News Service (TNS)

Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, July 24, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group.

+6
Blues guitar legend Buddy Guy looks back on a special career
Entertainment
AP

Blues guitar legend Buddy Guy looks back on a special career

  • By JOHN CARUCCI Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Blues guitar legend Buddy Guy has influenced some the greatest rock guitarists of all time, including Eric Clapton, Jimmy Page and Gary Clarke Jr. But the factors that led to his inspiration may not have happened if Guy hadn't taken a stand – literally.

Entertainment
AP

Review: In 'The Green Knight,' heads roll, especially yours

  • Eric Webb Austin American-Statesman (TNS)

In theaters this weekend, a creeping crown lands from the sky upon a man’s head and consumes him in fire. Giants striding a canyon refuse calls for a ride. And a tree asks to play a game, and if there’s a lesson to be learned, it’s maybe just ... don’t do that?