- By MIKE CORDER Associated Press
-
LEUSDEN, Netherlands (AP) — Johan Cruyff’s tempestuous life is being made into a musical that reflects the “total football” style of play the Dutch soccer great pioneered.
- By ZEN SOO Associated Press
-
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong censors now have the power to ban films that endanger national security, prompting concerns that freedom of expression is being further curtailed in a city once known for its vibrant arts and film scene.
- Mikael Wood Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
When Rostam Batmanglij was a kid growing up in Washington, D.C. — "must have been 13 or 14," he figures — he used to ride around in his older brother's car listening to a collection of Bruce Springsteen's greatest hits. So it was probably inevitable that the musician and producer (and former…
- Chris Hewitt Star Tribune (TNS)
-
I guess I'm princess-phobic? I don't care about royalty in real life or on the screen, and that goes double for animated movies.
- Meredith Blake Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
When Rose Byrne was playing a tormented '80s aerobics instructor in the Apple TV+ series "Physical" — a role that required her to radiate despair while marching it out in leg warmers and a barely there leotard — she tried to remember something Susan Sarandon once told her about "Thelma &…
- Neal Justin Star Tribune (TNS)
-
Loki has a habit of stealing everyone's thunder. He's at it again in "Loki," a six-part TV series that has the God of Mischief hurtling through time, trying to clean up a mess that could alter history.
- Nina Metz Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
Responding to recent criticism that “Friends: The Reunion” failed to acknowledge or grapple with the sitcom’s nearly all-white white legacy, the special’s director Ben Winston told the British newspaper The Times: “What more diversity do they want in this reunion?” But a small handful of wom…
- Peter Sblendorio New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Four decades after the premiere of “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” stars and fans alike continue to tip their fedoras to the debut of Indiana Jones.
- By NICK PERRY Associated Press
-
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Tentative plans for a movie that recounts the response of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to a gunman's slaughter of Muslim worshippers drew criticism in New Zealand on Friday for not focusing on the victims of the attacks.
The following are Friday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
- Brian Niemietz New York Daily News (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — More than 11,500 people have signed a petition urging CBS host James Corden to end his “incredibly culturally offensive” truth-or-dare segment called “Spill Your Guts,” in which contestants have to either answer a tough question or eat something Corden and his producers find disgusting.
- Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
“Kim’s Convenience” actor Simu Liu is setting the record straight about critical remarks he made last week while reflecting on the end of the hit Canadian sitcom.
- Brian Niemietz New York Daily News (TNS)
-
CNN welcomed back Jeffrey Toobin after a seven-month hiatus that began when the author and legal analyst was caught masturbating during a Zoom meeting with his colleagues at the New Yorker magazine.
- Tracy Swartz Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
CHICAGO — Lollapalooza organizers on Thursday revealed the hour-by-hour lineup for seven of its eight stages. A festival rep said Kidzapalooza, its popular area devoted to children’s activities, will return for Chicago’s biggest summer music event. An announcement is expected soon.
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A reputed mobster who assaulted the then-boyfriend and now husband of a former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” cast member in exchange for a deeply discounted lavish wedding reception has been sentenced to more than two years in federal prison.
- Adam Graham The Detroit News (TNS)
-
The hardships of making it in (and out of) rural America take center stage in "Holler," a gritty drama about the harsh realities of living in today's economy.
- By LYNN ELBER AP Television Writer
-
LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Jeopardy!” needed a host, and Lucille Ball had an enthusiastic suggestion for creator Merv Griffin: The smooth-voiced, debonair emcee of the “High Rollers” game show.
- Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
The clock is ticking on Lin-Manuel Miranda's feature directorial debut, "Tick, Tick... Boom!"
- By The Associated Press
-
HARDCOVER FICTION
- By JOCELYN NOVECK AP National Writer
-
Designing concert clothes for a rock star is not a simple task, especially if that rock star is as specific as Mick Jagger about the message he wants to send.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, June 5, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group.
- Publishers Weekly Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, June 5, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group.