- By JOHN CARUCCI and EVAN AGOSTINI - Associated Press
-
NEW YORK (AP) — Naomi Campbell was a vision in shiny metallic silver as she took the runway with her trademark supermodel swagger to display her collaboration with PrettyLittleThing, the fast fashion brand.
- AP
-
Joe Jonas has filed for divorce from Sophie Turner after four years of marriage and two children. The 34-year-old Jonas Brothers singer filed to end his marriage with the 27-year-old star of “Game of Thrones” and “X-Men” actor on Tuesday in Florida court. The court filing says “the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken.” Turner and Jonas married in a secretive ceremony at a Las Vegas chapel on May 1, 2019, after the Billboard Music Awards. They had a daughter in 2020 and another last year. Jonas is seeking joint custody according to the divorce documents.
- Joseph Wilkinson - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Singer Joe Jonas filed for divorce from actress Sophie Turner on Tuesday.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Woody Allen and wife Soon-Yi Previn walked the red carpet at the Venice International Film Festival Monday to celebrate the premiere of the director’s 50th film.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — The world is mourning Jimmy Buffett, but the “Margaritaville” singer kept his spirits up until the very end.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — MTV will honor Sean “Diddy” Combs with the Global Icon award during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12 at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, the network announced Tuesday.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Singer-songwriter Gary Wright, known for “Dream Weaver” and for co-founding the band Spooky Tooth, has died. He was 80.
- Carlos De Loera - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Ethan Hawke and his famous daughter Maya Hawke have waded into the nepo baby discourse waters.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Beyoncé wasn't the only one celebrating Virgo season on Monday: Keke Palmer, who rang in her 30th year on Aug. 26, was in attendance at Monday night's show. And she was there with with a very familiar face.
- By The Associated Press
-
Apple TV app - Top Movies week ending 9/3/2023
- By DAVID BAUDER - AP Media Writer
-
A business dispute that has pulled ESPN and other Disney-owned companies off the air for nearly 15 million cable TV subscribers continues, with both companies taking the unusual step of directing customers to look elsewhere for their favorite networks. Both Charter Communications, which operates the Spectrum cable TV service, and Disney sent customers to live TV streaming services and, in Charter's case, offered a special deal through Fubo. With customers continuing to pull the plug from traditional cable packages, Charter says Disney has to change the way it does business — including offering people more freedom to pick and choose channels they want and not have to pay extra for access to its ad-supported streaming services.
- Mikael Wood - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — It says something about Gary Wright's "Dream Weaver" — about its eerie atmosphere and its immersive sensuality — that the song both inspired Wes Craven to create "A Nightmare on Elm Street" and soundtracked the stirring of Mike Myers' loins as he beholds Tia Carrere in a scene …
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — "Yellowstone" star Kevin Costner finally explained why he stepped away from the Dutton Ranch.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet took their long-rumored romance public on Monday during Beyoncé's birthday concert.
- By The Associated Press
-
The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com week ending September 1st
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Olivia Rodrigo has addressed a fan theory that her song "Vampire" is a jab at Taylor Swift.
- By The Associated Press
-
Fall is coming, and so are the movies. OK, not all the movies. Some of them, like “Dune: Part Two,” have been postponed until next year due to the ongoing actors and writers strikes. But most of the film calendar has stayed intact — for now. Just like summer, there are plenty of sequels and prequels on the way. A second “Nun,” a third “My Big Fat Greek Wedding,” a fourth “Expendables” and a 10th “Saw.” But many of the most anticipated titles are awards contenders, historical epics and festival hits.
Aaron Paul says he doesn't get paid for 'Breaking Bad' streaming on Netflix, and wants streamers to 'pony up'
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — "Breaking Bad" is nothing without Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman. And yet Netflix isn't paying him for streaming the hit show on its platform, according to Paul.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Meghan Markle got cozy with some celebrity gal pals for the third and final night of Beyoncé's Renaissance world tour at SoFi Stadium.
- Mark Meszoros - The News-Herald, Willoughby, Ohio (TNS)
-
The fall movie season looked a little more robust before Warner Bros. Pictures pushed back the release of director Denis Villeneuve's "Dune Part Two" from Nov. 3 to March 15 so its star-packed cast could promote the big-budget film in the weeks leading up to it.
- By ANITA SNOW - Associated Press
-
Susannah Kennedy is left reeling when her mother Jane shockingly decides to take her own life, despite being a healthy 75 years. Kennedy's left with innumerable questions that are answered in part by 45 years worth of diaries. The diaries also contain some surprising secrets. Kennedy's elegantly written memoir "Reading Jane: A Daughter’s Memoir" opens a window into the complicated relationships that can exist between mothers and daughters, especially when the mother is a narcissistic single parent. The diaries that the former journalist-turned-anthropologist reads over a year bring Kennedy closer to her mother, and more sympathetic to her past.
Movie review: 'Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe' a powerful coming-of-age story
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
“They talk about magic but I never believed in it until Dante.” That sentence, and sentiment, is simple but sneakily powerful, evoking the kind of epic, all-consuming feelings of teenagers and the way they approach love, life, and friendship during that heady transitional time. The year is 1…
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Erica Mena has been fired from "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" after calling castmate Spice a racist slur on a recent episode of the show.
- By The Associated Press
-
US-Apple-Books-Top-10 week ending 9/3/2023