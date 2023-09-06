A business dispute that has pulled ESPN and other Disney-owned companies off the air for nearly 15 million cable TV subscribers continues, with both companies taking the unusual step of directing customers to look elsewhere for their favorite networks. Both Charter Communications, which operates the Spectrum cable TV service, and Disney sent customers to live TV streaming services and, in Charter's case, offered a special deal through Fubo. With customers continuing to pull the plug from traditional cable packages, Charter says Disney has to change the way it does business — including offering people more freedom to pick and choose channels they want and not have to pay extra for access to its ad-supported streaming services.