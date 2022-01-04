Bizarro

Review: Charming 'Poupelle of Chimney Town' dares you to keep dreaming

  • Tracy Brown - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

"Poupelle of Chimney Town" manages to do something most people would tell you is impossible: Feel empathy for a pile of smelly trash. It's a fitting feat for a film that encourages you to keep believing in your dreams even if everyone else belittles them or tells you you're wrong.

The next video game from BioShock’s creator is in development hell

  • Jason Schreier - Bloomberg News (TNS)

It has been nearly eight years since development began on Ken Levine’s next video game. Levine, the creator of the hugely influential "BioShock" series, is an auteur of the medium. He embodies everything that comes with the title, according to people who have worked for him: a singular brill…

8 winter films to stream while waiting for temperatures to rise

  • Moira Macdonald - The Seattle Times (TNS)

Autumn movies burst with color; winter movies quietly glow in icy shades of white. Should you be looking for something to watch while waiting for the temperatures to rise, here are a handful of entertaining movies set during the coldest of seasons. (I'm leaving out the most obvious choices b…

Neal Justin: Betty White deserves a statue in Minnesota

  • Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)

MINNEAPOLIS — The sight of Mary Tyler Moore tossing her cap in the air welcomes visitors to Nicollet Mall. Marion Ross, who played Marion Cunningham on "Happy Days," returned to her hometown of Albert Lea last July for the unveiling of her bronze sculpture. Now it's time for Minnesota to hon…

Milo Ventimiglia reflects on six seasons of playing a yinzer on 'This Is Us'

  • Joshua Axelrod - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)

PITTSBURGH — Before "This Is Us," Milo Ventimiglia had only a cursory familiarity with Pittsburgh. The Southern California native had been here a few times doing branded-content work with American Eagle Outfitters at its South Side headquarters, but he had never thought too critically about …

Settlement between Epstein, Prince Andrew accuser now public
Settlement between Epstein, Prince Andrew accuser now public

  • By LARRY NEUMEISTER - Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A previously sealed $500,000 lawsuit settlement in 2009 between Jeffrey Epstein and an American woman that Prince Andrew claims protects him from an ongoing lawsuit was made public Monday.