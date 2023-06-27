Gen Z popstar Olivia Rodrigo has announced her highly anticipated sophomore album, titled “GUTS,” will drop in September. “GUTS” follows her multiplatinum debut album “SOUR," which was released in spring 2021 and included her global smash single, “drivers license." It was the first song in to hit 80 million streams in seven days on Spotify. In 2022, Rodrigo was nominated for seven Grammy Awards — including a nomination in all four of the major categories, becoming the first Filipina to do so — and took home three, including best new artist, best pop vocal album and best pop solo performance for “drivers license.”