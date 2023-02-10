The following are Friday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By MARK PRATT - Associated Press
-
A group of college students in Boston is getting a unique opportunity to learn to dance like the Radio City Rockettes. The precision dance team known for its annual “Christmas Spectacular” is partnering with the Boston Conservatory at Berklee. They've created the first for-credit college dance class taught by Rockettes. The instructor is sharing the team's meticulously precise technique, based on tap, ballet and jazz, in which the dancers move and kick in perfect synchronicity. Boston Conservatory student Rhapsody Stiggers says she has never before taken such a challenging class. She says “no other style of dance really emphasizes the precision of every single body part.”
- By KEVIN McGILL - Associated Press
-
The lead up to New Orleans’ annual Mardi Gras celebration intensifies Friday with events big and small. Three parades are set for Friday night along historic St. Charles Avenue in New Orleans. They are the first of more than two dozen such processions set in the city and suburbs between now and Mardi Gras, which falls this year on Feb. 21. A smaller scale celebration is set for Friday morning at Galatoire's Restaurant in the French Quarter, where animal lovers gather to pay tribute the canine king and queen of the Mystic Krewe of Barkus.
- By LINDSEY TANNER - AP Medical Writer
-
Celebrities and regular folk are plunging into frigid water for their social media feeds, but the science on the stated benefits is lukewarm. The trend is hardly new, dating back centuries. The touted benefits include improved mood, more energy, weight loss and better immune function. Among the biggest questions for researchers: How cold does water have to be to achieve any health benefits? And will a quick dunk versus a long swim have the same effect? Experts say the jury is out. And they note that cold dunks may be risky for people with heart trouble.
- By RONALD BLUM - AP Baseball Writer
-
About $1 billion of Major League Baseball’s revenue is at risk if a cable television company fails to make payments for local broadcasting rights to 14 teams, and the sport is preparing to take over telecasts. Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says “think you should assume that if Diamond doesn’t broadcast, we’ll be in a position to step in.” He adds: “Our goal would be to make games available not only within the traditional cable bundle but on the digital side, as well.” Manfred also views the Athletics search for a new ballpark as “Oakland and/or Las Vegas."
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
It’s the one sincere moment in the entire “Austin Powers” franchise.
- By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
-
If you decide to settle in and watch “Your Place or Mine” to see the sparks fly between Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher, you’ll be disappointed. They’re not in the same room until the last 12 minutes. The premise of this particular Netflix rom-com is two old friends switching homes for a week and snapping each other out of their ruts. Written and directed by Aline Brosh McKenna, “Your Place or Mine” is cute and light from a creator known more for satires. Associated Press critic Mark Kennedy says that this Valentine’s Day, it hits the spot if you’re in the mood for pretty people acting insecure and cluless.
- Muri Assunção - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Britney Spears’ friends and family tried to set up an intervention for her earlier this week, but the plan was called off after the singer became “somewhat aware” of their intentions, according to a new report.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Ladies and gentleman, Mr. Burt Bacharach!
- By LARRY NEUMEISTER - Associated Press
-
A California movie producer has been sentenced to five years in prison after he admitted operating a prostitution service with national and international reach for seven years. Dillon Jordan was sentenced Thursday in Manhattan. The Lake Arrowhead, California, resident apologized to the victims of the prostitution ring that prosecutors said was operated through a purported party and event planning company and an actual movie production company. The judge said prison was an appropriate outcome for a man who operated a prostitution ring that caused permanent harm to women.
- By KARENA PHAN - Associated Press
-
Rebecca Black was only 13 years old when she released the inescapable viral hit “Friday." Almost 12 years later she releases her debut album “Let Her Burn." In a review, The Associated Press’ Karena Phan says the album is an eclectic range from power pop ballads to electro-pop dance songs. Black shows her songwriting prowess in each track and is not afraid to step away from standard pop tropes and hooks. The album is not about redemption, but rather it is a new era for the songwriter. “Let Her Burn” is out now.
- By NARDOS HAILE - Associated Press
-
Paramore is the pop-punk band of people’s lives. The Nashville-born and raised band were formed in 2004 when lead singer Hayley Williams, guitarist Taylor York and drummer Zac Farro were teens. In their sixth studio album, “This Is Why” they get angrier, pricklier, and funkier all the while merging the band’s past and future, to levitate way beyond their icon status to something else entirely. In a review forn The Associated Press, Nardos Haile says the lead single, “This Is Why,” is an encapsulation of Williams’ self-aware, political and intimate songwriting that is present throughout this album.
- Evan Rosen - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — The editors who work behind the scenes at “Saturday Night Live” are making their voices heard and are prepared to strike.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Peter Mayhew’s widow is distressed that an auction house in the U.K. is preparing to sell off a bunch of the Chewbacca actor’s “Star Wars” memorabilia next week without the permission of the family.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Rihanna hasn't even performed at the Super Bowl yet, and her halftime-show look has already inspired a wax figure.
- By JOCELYN NOVECK - AP National Writer
-
“Somebody I Used to Know” recalls a more memorable movie we used to know: “My Best Friend's Wedding.” Ally (Alison Brie), a Hollywood showrunner, heads home for a break when her reality show gets canceled. There, she reconnects with her ex (Jay Ellis) before realizing he's about to get married. Devious plotting and sabotage ensues, a la Julia Roberts. None of this is fair to Cassidy (Kiersey Clemons), the lovely bride. The film, directed by Dave Franco and co-written with Brie, is entertaining and often funny but also hectic and overstuffed and may leave you pining for the 1997 Roberts classic, writes Associated Press critic Jocelyn Noveck. Streams on Amazon Prime Video starting Friday.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Tim Allen confirmed this week that he will reprise his role as Buzz Lightyear in the newly announced "Toy Story" sequel.
- Publishers Weekly - Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Feb. 4, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2023 NPD Group.
- By The Associated Press
-
US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW for week ending 2/4/2023
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — After Stephen "Twitch" Boss died without a will, his wife and dance partner, Allison Holker, has filed a petition in Los Angeles for half his estate.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
- Vonnai Phair - The Seattle Times (TNS)
-
Nearly six years ago, Netflix made a simple claim on Twitter: "Love is sharing a password."
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Dionne Warwick paid tribute Thursday to late composer Burt Bacharach, the essential musician behind her signature hits “I Say a Little Prayer” and “Do You Know the Way to San Jose.”