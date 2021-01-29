- Nina Metz Chicago Tribune (TNS)
In just the last month or so we’ve seen a well-known actor accused of cannibalistic fantasies and disturbing violations of consent, another actor sued by a former girlfriend for sexual battery and assault, reports that yet another actor was supposedly dating a pillow purveyor known for his d…
- Michael Ordoña Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"Over the Moon," the Netflix follow-up to Pearl Studio's "Abominable," continues the studio's drive to present Asian stories in contemporary formats accessible to global audiences. It may be the first wide-release musical film to solely feature Asian American talent.
- Michael Ordoña Los Angeles Times (TNS)
In the 1650s Ireland of "Wolfwalkers," a city girl from England and a feral "wolfwalker" child become friends as an Oliver Cromwell-type Lord Protector tries to wipe out all wolves in the country. But Irish co-directors Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart have a lot to say under cover of that animat…
- Randall Roberts Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Midway through "Summer of Soul," the new Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson-directed documentary that premiered Thursday at the Sundance Film Festival, a dashing, dashiki-wearing Jesse Jackson steps to the microphone. It's 1969, and the young reverend is appearing in New York City before about 50,00…
- Justin Chang Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Long before Denzel Washington opens his mouth to explain, the meaning of the title "The Little Things" is clear enough: Pay close attention, because details matter. I should admit that I missed a few at the very beginning. This fastidiously grim psychological thriller opens on a dark stretch…
LZ Granderson: 'One Night in Miami' doesn't acknowledge Jim Brown's history of violence. But we must
- LZ Granderson Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"One Night in Miami" is a fictional account.
The following are Friday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Reaction to the death of Tony and Emmy-winning actor Cicely Tyson at 96.
- By HILLEL ITALIE AP National Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Cicely Tyson, the pioneering Black actress who gained an Oscar nomination for her role as the sharecropper’s wife in “Sounder,” a Tony Award in 2013 at age 88 and touched TV viewers’ hearts in “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman,” died Thursday at age 96.
- Jami Ganz New York Daily News (TNS)
Larry King did not die of coronavirus, his family revealed.
- Nardine Saad Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Sony's "The Craft: Legacy," Hulu's "Happiest Season" and Netflix's "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom," "The Old Guard" and "The Prom" were the wide-release films nominated for the 32nd GLAAD Media Awards Thursday. The awards honor fair, accurate and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues.
- Christie D'Zurilla Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Nicole Kidman is excited to play Lucille Ball, even if fans of Debra Messing might disagree with the "Big Little Lies" star's casting.
- Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
An animated "Game of Thrones" series is coming — maybe.
- Christie D'Zurilla Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Jared Leto has no idea where his Oscar statuette is. It seems he moved houses in L.A. a while back, but the little gold guy didn't make the move with him.
- By The Associated Press
HARDCOVER FICTION
- By DAVID BAUDER AP Media Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — ABC News President James Goldston said Thursday that he will leave the network at the end of March, after seven years of leading the news division.
- By MARK KENNEDY AP Entertainment Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Netflix is once again the top contender at the GLAAD Media Awards with 26 nominations, snapping up film nods for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and “The Prom,” comedy series nominations for “Dead to Me” and “Big Mouth” and drama TV nods for “The ”Umbrella Academy” and “Ratched.”
- Publishers Weekly Tribune News Service (TNS)
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, Jan. 23, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2020 NPD Group.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
- By The Associated Press
1. “Bridgertons: The Duke and I” by Julia Quinn (Avon)
- By SCOTT STROUD Associated Press
Arlo Parks, “Collapsed in Sunbeams" (Transgressive)
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Country music superstar Kenny Chesney's No Shoes Reefs organization is helping to install an artificial reef off of Florida's Atlantic coast.