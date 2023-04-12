- Chris Hewitt - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
Books in brief
- Laurie Hertzel - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
Don't miss
- Jacqueline Cutler - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
“The Cigar: Carmine Galante, Mafia Terror” by Frank Dimatteo and Michael Benson; Citadel (288 pages, $27)
- Moira Macdonald - The Seattle Times (TNS)
-
Grief, wrote Nicole Chung in her new memoir "A Living Remedy," is like waking up every day in a different house. "I am continually losing my bearings, struggling to learn the layout anew," she wrote. "I will walk through a door in my mind that I didn't even notice the day before, trip over a…
- Glenn C. Altschuler - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
NONFICTION: A biography of the charismatic leader of the Branch Davidians, and a riveting account of the ATF raid and FBI siege of their compound in Waco, Texas.
- Meredith Blake - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — If you've watched "Beef," the darkly comic road rage thriller starring Ali Wong and Steven Yeun, you've probably found yourself transported at times to the heyday of "Total Request Live."
- Chris Hewitt - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
Books in brief
- Laurie Hertzel - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
Don't miss
- Jacqueline Cutler - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
“The Cigar: Carmine Galante, Mafia Terror” by Frank Dimatteo and Michael Benson; Citadel (288 pages, $27)
- Moira Macdonald - The Seattle Times (TNS)
-
Grief, wrote Nicole Chung in her new memoir "A Living Remedy," is like waking up every day in a different house. "I am continually losing my bearings, struggling to learn the layout anew," she wrote. "I will walk through a door in my mind that I didn't even notice the day before, trip over a…
- Glenn C. Altschuler - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
NONFICTION: A biography of the charismatic leader of the Branch Davidians, and a riveting account of the ATF raid and FBI siege of their compound in Waco, Texas.
- Jody Lulich - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
"In the Company of Grace" by Jody Lulich; University of Minnesota Press (232 pages, $19.95)
- Moira Macdonald - The Seattle Times (TNS)
-
SEATTLE —The Seattle area is a rich location for natural beauty, atmospheric weather — and, as it turns out, plot inspiration for crime fiction. Robert Dugoni, the Kirkland, Washington-based author of nearly two dozen popular mystery novels, said he once asked a police officer why this area …
- Laurie Hertzel - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
Your choices include novels, poetry and memoir.
- Carol Memmott - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
FICTION: Three generations of women span Russian history from the revolution through glasnost.
- AP
-
An album from Madonna, a carol from Mariah Carey and music from “Super Mario Bros.” are among the audio titles the US. National Recording Registry. The Library of Congress announced Wednesday that 25 recordings have been selected for preservation for their cultural significance. They include Madonna's 1984 album “Like a Virgin” and Mariah Carey's 1994 holiday hit “All I Want For Christmas Is You." Queen Latifah becomes the first female rapper to enter the recording registry with the induction of her 1989 album “All Hail the Queen.” And the “Super Mario Bros.” theme by composer Koji Kondo, becomes the first music from a video game to receive the honor.
The following are Wednesday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By YURI KAGEYAMA - Associated Press
-
When Johnny Kitagawa told one of the boys staying at his luxury house to go to bed early, everyone knew “it was your turn.” That was among the recollections shared Wednesday by musician Kauan Okamoto, then 15, about allegedly being sexually assaulted by Kitagawa, a powerful figure in the Japanese entertainment world. Kitagawa died in 2019 and was never charged. The scandal surfaced after a BBC documentary aired worldwide earlier this year. Japanese news magazine Shukan Bunshun first reported the alleged abuse in 1999. But the reaction from much of mainstream Japanese society has been muted. Okamoto says he had not considered legal action, but hopes his story will get acknowledged.
- Evan Rosen - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Amanda Bynes has been released from a California mental hospital after being admitted last month when she was found naked and roaming around the streets of downtown Los Angeles.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Longtime “Dancing with the Stars” judge Carrie Ann Inaba has updated fans on her health after she recently had an emergency appendectomy.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
For years, Metallica’s hits have been a staple in marching bands’ repertoires. Now the metal super group is reciprocating the love.
- By RANDALL CHASE - Associated Press
-
The judge presiding over a voting machine company’s defamation lawsuit against Fox News for airing bogus allegations of fraud in the 2020 presidential election has indicated he will allow jurors to hear some testimony about threats directed at the company, but only to a point. Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis on Tuesday granted a motion by Fox to prohibit any reference to specific threats or harassment directed at Dominion Voting Systems. But he said he would allow Dominion to talk generally about threats it had received to show how it has been damaged by the Fox broadcasts. A Dominion attorney characterized the company as “under siege” from the threats and false claims.
- AP
-
Italy will push for stiff, five-figure fines on vandals who damage monuments or other cultural sites. At a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, the government approved proposed legislation, championed by the culture minister, that would impose fines as high as 60,000 euros (about $65,000) and such vandals. Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano said that it recently cost the government 40,000 euros (almost $44,000) to clean the façade of the 15th-century Palazzo Madama, which is home to the Italian Senate, after it was vandalized recently. Just days ago, activists pressing for more action on climate change dumped black dye into the waters of a monumental fountain sculpted by Bernini at the foot of the Spanish Steps.
- AP
-
A report from the New York City medical examiner's office has found that Frank Vallelonga Jr., an actor who appeared in the Oscar-winning movie “Green Book,” died from an accidental overdose of fentanyl and cocaine. The 60-year-old Vallelonga was found dead in November on a sidewalk in the Bronx. A 911 caller reported seeing his body near a factory. Vallelonga was the son of one-time Copacabana bouncer Frank Vallelonga Sr., known as Tony Lip, who was portrayed by Viggo Mortensen in the 2018 film. Frank Vallelonga Jr. played a relative of Mortensen’s character in the movie.