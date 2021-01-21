- Chris Jones Chicago Tribune (TNS)
CHICAGO — In a conversation some days ago with Jason Geis, the artistic director of the Chicago improv company known as ComedySportz, I heard something I’d not heard said before.
My worst moment: Kyra Sedgwick, with lots and LOTS of police and a wild movie night at Tom Cruise’s house
- Nina Metz Chicago Tribune (TNS)
On the new ABC sitcom, “Call Your Mother,” Kyra Sedgwick stars as a “very emotional, very devoted mom who is coming to terms with her empty nest in Iowa,” Sedgwick said. Her solution? Relocate to be closer to her two adult children, both in their 20s and living in L.A.
- Michael Phillips Chicago Tribune (TNS)
Years ago novelist Aravind Adiga dedicated his book “The White Tiger” to filmmaker and friend Ramin Bahrani, the North Carolina-born writer-director best known for “99 Homes” and other American dreams of success, both tantalizing and corrosive.
‘Derek DelGaudio’s In & Of Itself,’ directed by Frank Oz, aims to change the way people see themselves and others
- Peter Sblendorio New York Daily News (TNS)
The creators of “Derek DelGaudio’s In & Of Itself” hope the filmed version of their buzzy one-man show helps viewers see the world — and themselves — differently.
The following are Thursday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By DAVID BAUDER AP Media Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — If there's one thing clear after White House press secretary Jen Psaki's first session with reporters on Wednesday, it's that she's determined to minimize drama in the briefing room.
- By LYNN ELBER AP Television Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — An unprecedented impeachment hearing failed to keep TV viewers from settling back into familiar, escapist habits last week.
- Marques Harper and Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Step aside, Jennifer Lopez and Lady Gaga. America has found a new inauguration “style icon” in Natalie Biden.
- By JAKE COYLE AP Film Writer
Ramin Bahrani, the Iranian-American filmmaker, started out small, with the simple story of a pushcart vendor, a Pakistani immigrant selling coffee and doughnuts in New York, in 2005’s “Man Push Cart.” In the years since, his films have steadily grown in scale and melodrama, but they’ve staye…
- Karu F. Daniels New York Daily News (TNS)
The coronavirus crisis continues to wreak havoc in Hollywood productions.
- By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer
Border tensions are boiled down to two families in “ No Man’s Land,” an uneven independent thriller with some redeeming qualities. Its heart, and homages to classic Westerns, are in the right place even if the work as a whole is neither as impactful nor epic as the filmmakers were striving for.
- Nardine Saad and Christie D'Zurilla Los Angeles Times (TNS)
As President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris took their oaths of office Wednesday, celebrities on Twitter cheered on the historic moment — particularly the ascension of a woman to one of the country's highest offices — during a diverse inauguration ceremony.
- Daniel Hernandez Los Angeles Times (TNS)
At Wednesday's inauguration, on the spot where insurrectionists barreled over Capitol Police officers and broke into the seat of representative government two weeks ago, superstar Jennifer Lopez at one point in her musical performance lifted a finger and proclaimed: "Una nación, bajo Dios, i…
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — One name missing in President Donald Trump's flurry of pardons is “Tiger King” Joe Exotic.
- Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Wednesday marked the 15th anniversary of "High School Musical," which means the time is now or never to revisit our favorite showtunes from the TV movie that started it all.
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
The top 10 DVD rentals at Redbox kiosks for the week of Jan. 11:
- Mikael Wood Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Jennifer Lopez: Singer. Actress. Patriotic medley-maker?
- Peter Sblendorio New York Daily News (TNS)
Hip-hop artist Bow Wow said sorry after a performance at a crowded club in Houston put him in the dog house.
- By MARK KENNEDY AP Entertainment Writer
Moon Taxi, “Silver Dream" (BMG)
- Kate Feldman New York Daily News (TNS)
With symbolism running rampant on Inauguration Day, the soon-to-be president and vice president made subtle nods to the country in their fashion Wednesday.
- Chicago Tribune staff Chicago Tribune (TNS)
The coronavirus pandemic that forced the cancellation of most spring, summer and fall music festivals in 2020 is still raging. For most of the festivals for 2021, there is little more than uncertainty. Most festivals have only tentative dates, many with actual dates have been pushed back to …
- Mary Carole McCauley The Baltimore Sun (TNS)
The filmmaker John Waters was confronted on camera Tuesday with an ugly truth: a great, great grandfather owned enslaved people in the years leading up to the Civil War.