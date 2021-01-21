Bizarro

Review: In 'The White Tiger,' an epic for modern-day India
  • By JAKE COYLE AP Film Writer

Ramin Bahrani, the Iranian-American filmmaker, started out small, with the simple story of a pushcart vendor, a Pakistani immigrant selling coffee and doughnuts in New York, in 2005’s “Man Push Cart.” In the years since, his films have steadily grown in scale and melodrama, but they’ve staye…

Review: A showdown at the border in ‘No Man’s Land’
  • By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer

Border tensions are boiled down to two families in “ No Man’s Land,” an uneven independent thriller with some redeeming qualities. Its heart, and homages to classic Westerns, are in the right place even if the work as a whole is neither as impactful nor epic as the filmmakers were striving for.

Here's what Jennifer Lopez said in Spanish at Biden's inauguration

  • Daniel Hernandez Los Angeles Times (TNS)

At Wednesday's inauguration, on the spot where insurrectionists barreled over Capitol Police officers and broke into the seat of representative government two weeks ago, superstar Jennifer Lopez at one point in her musical performance lifted a finger and proclaimed: "Una nación, bajo Dios, i…