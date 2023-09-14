Love pop music? Largest US newspaper chain is hiring Taylor Swift and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter writers
- By MARIA SHERMAN and DAVID BAUDER - ASSOCIATED PRESS
Gannett, the United States’ biggest newspaper chain, posted two unusual job listings to its site. On Tuesday, they revealed they are hiring a reporter focused on Taylor Swift. On Wednesday, they shared a posting for a dedicated Beyoncé Knowles-Carter reporter who will be employed through USA Today and The Tennessean, the company's Nashville-based newspaper. Online criticism of these new roles come in part because of major layoffs at Gannett. The NewsGuild says that Gannett's workforce has shrunk 47% in the last three years due to layoffs and attrition. Journalists, fans and academics shared their opinions on the controversial job postings with the Associated Press.
- By DOUG FERGUSON - AP Golf Writer
The Netflix golf documentary series “Full Swing” won’t have full access at the Ryder Cup. U.S. captain Zach Johnson says he spoke to his team when concerns were raised about a film crew in the team room. He says they agreed to keep certain areas off limits. Netflix is in production for its second season of the popular series. The Ryder Cup figured to be a big part of 2023. PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh says Netflix will still be at Marco Simone. He says decisions about access to the team room are typically left up to the captain and the team.
- Alejandra Molina - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Three banners emblazoned with alleged threats against Mexican singer Peso Pluma were discovered in Tijuana early Tuesday, leaving fans wondering if his upcoming October show in the border city would be canceled.
- Emily St. Martin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Taylor Swift fangirled all night at the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday as her “Anti-Hero” swept the awards.
- By DAVID GINSBURG - Associated Press
Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright will perform on an entirely different stage before bidding farewell to St. Louis fans and life on the baseball diamond. Wainwright will give a postgame concert during his final weekend playing at Busch Stadium. The 42-year-old will retire from baseball after this season, but not before treating fans to three original songs from his upcoming country album. His performance is slated for Sept. 30, the second-to-last day of the season. This won’t be his first musical stint at the Cardinals’ home stadium. He performed the national anthem prior to the team’s home opener this year.
The Beyoncé and Taylor Swift jobs at USA Today have sparked backlash from news reporters — here's why
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
It's rare for a news publication's job listing to make headlines. Yet this week, lightning has struck twice at USA Today.
- AP
Former President Donald Trump will give his first broadcast network interview since leaving office, sitting down this week with Kristen Welker as she debuts as host of NBC’s “Meet the Press” Sunday. The network said in a release that the interview will be pre-taped at Trump’s Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club Thursday and that the same invitation has been extended to President Joe Biden. Trump last appeared on the show in 2019. The former president has largely steered clear of mainstream media interviews during his third campaign for the White House. Instead, he frequently calls in to conservative podcasts, radio shows and far-right cable outlets.
- AP
Anthony Freud will retire as general director of the Lyric Opera of Chicago at the end of the season, ending a 13-year tenure. Freud, who turns 66 in October, intends to return to Britain after the season. He is the company’s fourth head following Carol Fox (1954-80), Ardis Krainik (1981-97) and William Mason (1997-2011). Freud’s tenure included the world premieres of Jimmy López’s “Bel Canto” in 2015 based on the 2001 Ann Patchett novel, and this year’s “Proximity,” a triptych composed by Caroline Shaw, Daniel Bernard Roumain and John Luther Adams. Freud was director of the Welsh National Opera from 1994-2005 and the Houston Grand Opera from 2006-11.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
Anyone who has eagerly followed Gabriel Garcia Bernal since his breakthrough roles in “Amores Perros” and “Y tu mamá también” likely never foresaw him one day in the world of lucha libra wrestling. But Bernal finds one of his finest roles in “Cassandro,” Roger Ross Williams’ based-on-a-true-story drama about the Mexican wrestler Saúl Armendáriz, AP Film Writer Jake Coyle writes in his review. “Cassandro" follows Armendáriz’ rise from scrawny outsider to center stages. His transformation of the exótico — supposedly lesser wrestlers who dressed in drag — into something more than was prescribed by lucha tradition makes for a stirring metaphor for gay empowerment.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Where they at? Where they at?! "Ride Wit Me" rapper Nelly has confirmed that he and Ashanti are indeed back together.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Taylor Swift and Matty Healy are never, ever, ever getting back together — not even to collaborate on a song, apparently.
- By HILLEL ITALIE - AP National Writer
The National Book Award longlist for young people’s literature features a range of grownup topics, from the deadly famine in Ukraine in the 1930s to the 1963 March on Washington to the underpinnings of the Internet. The list of 10 was announced Wednesday by the National Book Foundation, which also released 10 nominees in literature in translation, with original languages including Korean, Arabic and French. The lists, along with those for fiction, nonfiction and poetry to be announced later this week, will be narrowed next month to five in each category. Winners will be revealed during a Manhattan ceremony Nov. 15.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Ariana Grande says she's in a new chapter of her beauty journey, years after getting work done on her face.
- Carlos De Loera - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Jonathan Majors recently stepped in to stop a fight between two high school girls at the Hollywood In-N-Out on Sunset Boulevard.
- By MARIA SHERMAN - AP Music Writer
Olivia Rodrigo is going on tour and she’s bringing the next generation of pop talent, as well as a beloved ’90s alt-rock band, with her. In 2024, Rodrigo will be joined by funk-and-soul up-and-comer Remi Wolf, dark pop princess Chappell Roan, song of the summer contender PinkPantheress and perhaps most surprisingly, the Breeders across a 57-date run. The GUTS World Tour, Rodrigo’s first ever arena tour, kicks off Feb. 23, in Palm Springs, California, at the Acrisure Arena. It will hit most major cities in North America and Europe before returning stateside and closing out with two nights at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles County that August.
Olivia Rodrigo sets the record straight on Taylor Swift feud rumors: 'I don't have beef with anyone'
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Social media speculation be damned: Olivia Rodrigo maintains that there is no bad blood between her and Taylor Swift — or her and "anyone," for that matter.
- Carlos De Loera - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Grimes had some things to say about her third child with Elon Musk and her recent call-out of the SpaceX executive and his new co-parent Shivon Zilis.
- By BEATRICE DUPUY - Associated Press
Law Roach collaborated with luxury Indian husband and wife designers Falguni Shane Peacock as creative director for their “2.0” collection that debuted at New York Fashion Week Monday. The image architect told The Associated Press that while he will keep styling Zendaya, he is done with celebrity styling but not with fashion overall. His Monday show was met with rave reviews for bringing the Indian brand to the western world. Falguni Shane Peacock returned to New York Fashion Week Monday after eight years. Falguni Peacock said Roach brought his “cool girl” style to their brand.
- Malia Mendez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — It's a Barbie world, box office data confirm.
- Mark Meszoros - The News-Herald (Willoughby, Ohio) (TNS)
“Love at First Sight” is billed as a romantic comedy.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
There’s been no shortage of hit-man movies at film festivals this fall. You could line them up on a rooftop somewhere, each with their sniper rifles aimed out at audiences. David Fincher’s “The Killer,” Michael Keaton’s “Knox Goes Away," Harmony Korine’s “Aggro Dr1ft.” But the one that has most resonated has been a gentler, funnier take on the genre that says right up front: The hired hit man is a Hollywood myth. Richard Linklater’s “Hit Man” stars Glen Powell as a guy who worked for the New Orleans Police Department as a fake hit man in sting operations to catch would-be murders looking for someone to do their dirty work.
- Emily St. Martin - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
A Colombian video vanguard, a paper boy turned global icon and America's favorite antihero walked into a New Jersey arena on Tuesday night. An epic MTV Video Music Awards ensued.
- Fidel Martinez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Latinos had quite the showing at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards.
- Nina Metz - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
Inspired by her own experiences working at a New York publishing house, Zakiya Dalila Harris’ novel “The Other Black Girl” begins with a tantalizing premise. A young woman named Nella is an editorial assistant and the sole Black employee at the otherwise all-white Wagner Books. And then one …