- By LARRY NEUMEISTER - Associated Press
-
Actor Kevin Spacey is asking a judge to throw out a sex abuse lawsuit that his lawyers say was unjustly brought by an actor who alleges he was abused by Spacey 34 years ago. The lawyers wrote in papers filed Friday in Manhattan federal court that the allegations made by Anthony Rapp about an encounter when he was 14 are false and never occurred. The lawyers say the actor claims that Spacey surprised him by picking him up, putting him on a bed and putting some body weight against him before the actor “wriggled out” with no resistance.
- Muri Assunção - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
“Dancing with the Stars” is saying one, two, bye, bye, bye to network television.
- Josh Rottenberg - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Nearly two weeks after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars over a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Friday it is forbidding Smith from attending any academy events, including the Oscars, for 10 years.
- AP
-
“Dancing With the Stars” will waltz away from its longtime ABC home and over to streaming service Disney+, the network’s corporate sibling. The company says the competition series will be on Disney+ starting this fall. “Dancing With the Stars" debuted in 2005 on ABC. It will be the first live series on Disney+ and was picked up for two seasons. The platform switch comes as ABC prepares for NFL games next season that will air in the Monday night time period that’s been held by “Dancing With the Stars.” The dance contest also fits in with the family oriented programming that Disney+ focuses on.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — A woman suing famed Long Beach rapper Snoop Dogg, his associates and a number of his businesses while accusing them of sex trafficking, sexual harassment, assault and battery has asked the court to dismiss her lawsuit against them.
- John Wenzel - The Denver Post (TNS)
-
At first glance, “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” looks like a cash grab from the same people who made 2020’s shockingly successful “Sonic the Hedgehog.”
- By SIGAL RATNER-ARIAS - Associated Press
-
For her third studio album, Camila Cabello immersed herself in the Cuban and Mexican music she listened to while growing up. And for the first time, she wrote a couple of songs fully in Spanish. She says it’s something that brings her closer to her roots and her heritage and makes her feel “really connected and joyful.” The pop singer was born in Havana, Cuba. Her mother is Cuban and her father in Mexican. The album has 12 songs, including the first single “Bam Bam” with Ed Sheeran, and collaborations with WILLOW, Argentine singer María Becerra and Cuban singer Yotuel. “Familia” was released Friday.
- AP
-
If David Letterman put together a Top Ten list of hospitals, Rhode Island Hospital would probably be No. 1. The longtime host of “The Late Show with David Letterman,” who stepped down in 2015, thanked the staff of the hospital’s emergency department in a video Thursday in which he disclosed that he was visiting Providence with his son last August when he fell on the sidewalk, struck his head, and fell unconscious. The video was posted by Lifespan, the hospital’s parent company. He says the experience was scary at the time, but the staff put him at ease.
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
'Our Great National Parks'
- Muri Assunção - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Disney+ has cast an openly transgender actress to star in the highly anticipated fantasy series “Willow.”
- By The Associated Press
-
This week’s new entertainment releases include Jewel’s first new studio album in seven years, former President Barack Obama narrating a five-part Netflix series about U.S. public lands and the return of “The Brothers Garcia.” Filipino director Brillante Mendoza was inspired by the true story of boxer Naozumi Tsuchiyama for his film drama “Gensan Punch” on HBO Max and Hugh Laurie wears just about every hat for BritBox’s “Why Didn’t They Ask Evans?” Laurie directed, produced, wrote and acts in the three-episode mystery series based on Agatha Christie’s 1934 novel of the same title.
- Jim Harrington - Bay Area News Group (TNS)
-
SAN JOSE, Calif. — Gregory Porter, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Melody Gardot, Nicholas Payton, Ravi Coltrane, Chucho Valdes and the Moodswing Reunion (featuring Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride and Brian Blade) are among the many acts set to appear at the 65th anniversary Monterey Jaz…
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson just took their relationship to the next level: He had to go to one of her work parties on Thursday.
- Jami Ganz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Hopefully, she won’t get slimed.
- James Verniere - Boston Herald (TNS)
-
Mothering Sunday is a Christian celebration of mothers and mother churches in the United Kingdom and elsewhere on the fourth Sunday of Lent. The Graham Swift novel-based film “Mothering Sunday” is an “Upstairs/Downstairs” sort of story about a beautiful maid who has an affair with the scion …
- AP
-
Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar week of 4/11/22
- Joshua Axelrod - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)
-
We're not even a third of the way through 2022 and two films have already come out that could garner serious consideration at next year's Academy Awards.
- Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)
-
Courtney Vance has played his fair share of lawyers. He appeared as assistant district attorney Ron Carver on the first five seasons of "Law & Order: Criminal Intent." He's earned an Emmy for his fiery portrayal of Johnnie Cochran in 2016's "American Crime Story: The People v O.J. Simpson."