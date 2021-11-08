- Julie Hinds - Detroit Free Press (TNS)
DETROIT — The hourlong film "10 Questions for Henry Ford" gets straight to the point. "Why are you still here?" it asks the ghost of the pioneering automaker.
- Ashley Lee - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — After years of speculation, the official news broke that Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande are starring in Universal’s film adaptation of the hit musical “Wicked” — as Elphaba and Glinda, respectively.
- Jason Nark - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
MYERSTOWN, Pa. — Down in Al Shade’s basement, there’s a music studio crammed with old vinyl records and a stuffed turkey. There’s guitar strings and cashed checks and decades-old publicity stills of the country crooner and his late, beloved wife, Jean — big hair and big hats — tacked to the …
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
NEW YORK — “Sex and the City” fans who dreamed of living Carrie Bradshaw’s life now have a shot at owning her clothes — for the right price.
- August Brown and Suzy Exposito - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — For three decades, goth rock singer Marilyn Manson reveled in his image as the ultimate pop-culture villain.
- August Brown - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
In Travis Scott's 2019 Netflix documentary "Look Mom I Can Fly," in the aftermath of a particularly volatile May 2017 show at the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion in Rogers, Arkansas, one fan beamed at a camera crew while leaning on crutches. "I survived, I survived! It's all good!" they said.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Disney and Marvel’s epic “Eternals” fell just short of early domestic box office projections this weekend, opening at No. 1 across North American markets with $71 million, according to estimates from measurement firm Comscore.
- AP
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Classical music students around Louisiana can audition for free virtual workshops to be given in January by the state’s high-school arts conservatory.
- By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. - AP Entertainment Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Travis Scott’s high-energy performances are known for being chaotic and fun-filled shows with concertgoers encouraged to take part in a raucous nature involving mosh pits, crowd surfing and stage diving.
- By JUAN LOZANO, RYAN PEARSON and SALLY HO - Associated Press
HOUSTON (AP) — Screaming. Suffocating. Panicked. Unconscious.
- By ERALDO PERES and DIANE JEANTET - Associated Press
GOIANIA, BRAZIL (AP) — Struck with grief, tens of thousands of fans gathered Saturday to pay tribute to Marília Mendonça, one of Brazil's most popular singers who was killed a day earlier in an airplane crash at age 26.
