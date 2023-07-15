- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Right-wing influencer Tucker Carlson is reportedly courting investments for a new media company that would bring content similar to what he posts on Twitter to subscribers.
- AP
-
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — "Vanderpump Rules" star Raquel Leviss has reportedly left the mental health facility she checked into after the eruption of the so-called Scandoval affair last spring. And she's making some major changes, including going back to using her birth name, Rachel.
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Latto ain’t down with all the foolishness going on with audience members throwing objects at performers onstage during live shows.
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Right-wing influencer Tucker Carlson is reportedly courting investments for a new media company that would bring content similar to what he posts on Twitter to subscribers.
Woman accused of selling lethal fentanyl-laced pills to Robert De Niro’s grandson warned undercover cop to ‘be careful’ with the drugs: ‘My friend just died’
- Molly Crane-Newman and Thomas Tracy - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
NEW YORK — A young woman accused of selling the fentanyl-laced fake oxycodone pills that killed Robert De Niro’s teenage grandson warned an undercover cop not to take “more than one at a time” before her arrest because, she said, her friend had “just died,” authorities revealed after she app…
- Holly Alvarado - The Orange County Register (TNS)
-
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Festival promoters have postponed the 11th edition of Desert Daze, originally scheduled for Oct. 12-15 at Moreno Beach inside Lake Perris State Park.
- Nardine Saad and Noah Goldberg - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
A woman has been arrested in connection with the suspected overdose death of Leandro De Niro-Rodriguez, the grandson of Oscar-winner Robert De Niro, law enforcement sources have confirmed.
- Carlos De Loera - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Rosanna Arquette crashed her car into a building at the Point Dume Village shopping center in Malibu, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed to the L.A. Times.
- Mark Olsen - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — When SAG-AFTRA's national board of directors voted on Thursday to approve a strike action that would put actors on the picket lines for the first time since 1980, and striking alongside members of the Writers Guild of America for the first time in over 60 years, Hollywood went …
- By ADRIAN SAINZ - Associated Press
-
A judge has set a trial date for two men charged with killing rapper Young Dolph in a daytime ambush at a bakery in Memphis, Tennessee. Shelby County Criminal Court Judge Lee Coffee said during a hearing Friday that Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith are scheduled to stand trial March 11 in the fatal shooting of the Memphis-born rapper. Johnson and Smith have pleaded not guilty to charges including first-degree murder in the November 2021 shooting of Young Dolph. His real name was Adolph Thornton Jr. The 36-year-old rapper, label owner and producer was buying cookies near his boyhood home when he was gunned down.
- Queenie Wong - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California lawmakers on Thursday said the departures of high-profile Black female executives in Hollywood are a "troubling pattern," especially because the state has extended its film and television tax credits.
- Fielding Buck - The Orange County Register (TNS)
-
ANAHEIM, Calif. — The jazz vocal group Manhattan Transfer will perform what is being called its "last concert ever" Dec. 15 at Walt Disney Concert Hall in Los Angeles.
- Michael Phillips - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
One of the many bright lights in Season 2 of “The Bear,” Molly Gordon is all over the amiable new comedy “Theater Camp” as co-director, co-writer and co-star.
- Dan DeLuca - The Philadelphia Inquirer (TNS)
-
PHILADELPHIA — Beyoncé's South Philly Renaissance began with a prelude.
- AP
-
Pianist André Watts, whose televised debut with the New York Philharmonic as a 16-year-old in 1963 launched an international career of more than a half-century, has died. He was 77. His manager said that Watts died Wednesday at his home in Bloomington, Indiana, of prostate cancer. Watts joined the faculty of the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music in 2004. Watts made his New York Philharmonic debut in a Young People’s Concert led by music director Leonard Bernstein on Jan. 12, 1963. He was nominated for five Grammy Awards and received a 2011 National Medal of Arts and National Humanities Medal from then-President Barack Obama.
- By JONEL ALECCIA - AP Health Writer
-
A severe complication from weight-loss surgery done years ago is the reason for Lisa Marie Presley's death in January at age 54. The autopsy report shows she had a small bowel obstruction caused by scar tissue that formed in her intestine. It's a known but rare risk of bariatric surgeries. About 263,000 bariatric surgeries were done in 2021. Major complications can occur in about 4% of cases, and deaths are more rare. Experts say the operations are generally safe.
- By LINDSEY BAHR - AP Film Writer
-
The very online showdown between Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” and Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” all started with a date: July 21. It’s not an uncommon thing for studios to counterprogram films in different genres on a big weekend, but the stark differences between an intense, serious-minded picture about the man who oversaw the development of the atomic bomb and a lighthearted, candy-colored anthropomorphizing of a childhood doll quickly became the stuff of viral fodder. It's even got the world's biggest stars promoting other films. The consensus is “Barbenheimer” is good for everyone — the movies, the theaters and the business.
- Evan Rosen - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
On the third anniversary of Benjamin Keough’s death, actress Riley Keough and Priscilla Presley honored his memory on social media.
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Rapper Lil Durk spent the past week in a hospital, where he was treated for severe dehydration and exhaustion, according to TMZ.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Robert De Niro's partner Tiffany Chen has revealed that she was diagnosed with Bell's palsy after giving birth in April.