- AP
-
A Hong Kong court has sentenced five speech therapists to nearly two years in prison for their role in the publication of children's books deemed seditious. The penalties are the latest sign of China's hard line against free speech and political opposition in the city following the 2019 antigovernment protests. Beijing responded by imposing a sweeping National Security Law and disqualifying, imprisoning or silencing political opponents, many of whom have sought asylum abroad. The five defendants have already been jailed for more than a year and may be eligible for early release under the terms of Saturday's sentencing to 19 months. They had pleaded not guilty to the charge of conspiring to print and distribute seditious publications.
- By ADAM GELLER - AP National Writer
-
Mourners streamed to the gates of Buckingham Palace in London to mourn a queen they lost this week after she spent 70 years on the throne. But beyond its size, the pilgrimage was remarkable for what it underscored — the many roles that visitors said the monarch occupied in the lives of those she could never know. Flowers, notes and tributes dotted the landscape around the palace on the day that Queen Elizabeth's son, Charles, first addressed the nation as king. And those who brought the memorials in miniature each told a different story about their relationship with their queen. They called her a role model, a dutiful leader and — in recent years — a national grandmother.
- Updated
- Updated
- Updated
- By JOCELYN NOVECK - Associated Press
- Updated
In a stunning Beaux-Arts building that housed a bank in the early 20th century, Proenza Schouler designers Lazaro Hernandez and Jack McCollough presented a collection they said was a mix of their personal histories. Water was a theme — chosen as a symbol of life, and illustrated with cascading waterfalls in video projections on the building's marble walls. The collection, which notably featured more skin-baring or sheer looks than the designers usually present, opened with a selection of crocheted and fringed looks, including two dresses with sheer, crocheted skirts and fringed bodices.
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Former first lady Hillary Clinton was put on the spot when Bravo host Andy Cohen asked what she’d want to ask Melania Trump, who moved into the White House 16 years after Clinton and her husband moved out.
- Alexandra Del Rosario - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Shangela will make history in more ways than one with her turn in the next season of “Dancing With the Stars.”
- Carlos De Loera - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Anna Kendrick says she nearly turned down her latest role as a woman in an emotionally abusive relationship in "Alice, Darling," because she was only recently removed from a similar situation.
Inside the 'Weird' (Al Yankovic) world premiere: Daniel Radcliffe, Evan Rachel Wood and Hawaiian shirts
- Mark Olsen - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
So. Many. Hawaiian. Shirts. You wouldn't think it would be possible for there to be that many Hawaiian shirts somewhere in Toronto in September, but the world premiere of "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" on the first night of the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival was no ordinary night.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Watch the throne. Kanye West is a changed man — again.
- By LYNN ELBER - AP Television Writer
-
Eager to root for viewer favorites “Yellowstone” or “NCIS” or “Young Sheldon” during Monday night’s Emmy Awards? Save your breath. Those shows and other ratings successes failed to make a dent in the nominations. Instead, series that are cooler or critically acclaimed got nods, such as “Stranger Things.” While it may be frustrating to fans, observers consider such omissions inevitable in the age of so-called peak TV. It's also proof that television’s most prestigious honor is doing its job. TV academy voters favor innovative shows on streaming services and premium cable, like Netflix's “Squid Game.” The Emmys air Monday on NBC with Kenan Thompson as host.
- James Verniere - Boston Herald (TNS)
-
A follow-up to his 15-hour-long 2011 TV miniseries, “The Story of Film: An Odyssey,” an offshoot of his 2004 book “The Story of Film,” “The Story of Film: A New Generation” introduces viewers to a new wave of auteur filmmakers, or at least those who award-winning writer-director-narrator Mar…
- Lorraine Ali - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Let's cut to the chase: This is not your parents' "American Gigolo."
- Kelly Gilblom - Bloomberg News (TNS)
-
When the Kendrick brothers met with their usual Hollywood movie studio contacts to distribute their latest picture, “Lifemark,” which came out Friday, the Christian filmmakers received a response they weren’t used to hearing: No thanks.
- By The Associated Press
-
This week’s new entertainment releases include albums from Little Big Town and Marcus Mumford, “The Handmaid’s Tale” returns with high stakes for the future of Gilead, and twin brothers go to their mother’s house for a stay but find something is off about her in the film “Goodnight Mommy.” A year after “Official Competition” premiered to raves at the Venice Film Festival, it’s finally coming to streaming service AMC+ starring Penélope Cruz and Antonio Banderas. And looking for a break in your day? “The Jennifer Hudson Show” and “Sherri,” with comedian-actor Sherri Shepherd, are here to oblige, with both shows debuting Monday.
- AP
-
Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar: Week of 9/12/2022
- By The Associated Press
-
“The Crown,” Netflix’s acclaimed series about Queen Elizabeth II and her family, has paused production due to the monarch’s death. A spokesperson for the series said production was paused on Friday “as a mark of respect” and will also be suspended on the day of the queen’s funeral. The show, which has won 22 Emmy Awards so far, is in production on its sixth season. Its first two seasons focused on the early years after the queen ascended to the throne and has gradually moved closer to current events. Its fifth season, with Imelda Staunton playing the queen, will premiere later this year.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Wayne Brady wants you to know he’s not a prude. The “Let’s Make A Deal” host just needed a few minutes to get used to the nudity.
- By HILLEL ITALIE - AP National Writer
-
“Maus” cartoonist Art Spiegelman will receive an honorary National Book Award this fall, a medal for Distinguished Contribution to American Letters. The award will be presented at a ceremony in November. Spiegelman is the first cartoonist to win the DCAL medal from the National Book Foundation, which previously has awarded Toni Morrison, Philip Roth and Robert Caro among others. Spiegelman’s career is in part a story of taking an art form associated with kids and reshaping it for adults, what he calls “investigating the language and nature of comics.” He does have one concern about the award: It will take time away from his work.
- Kate Feldman - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Everything, Gretchen Mol says, is a transaction, including love and sex.
- By KRISTIN M. HALL - AP Entertainment Writer
-
Kane Brown has evolved from the outsider to the consistent hitmaker with a string of No. 1 hits and popular albums. His new album, “Different Man," out Friday, is built for a playlist audience, skipping around from a '90s country homage, to a trappy pop banger to a duet with Blake Shelton. Brown's cross-genre appeal continues to grow as he launched his own record label last year to find and build new talent. He knows a hit when he hears one and he says his duet with his wife Katelyn is going to resonate. “This is going to be the biggest song on the record,” he predicts.