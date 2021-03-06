- By JILL LAWLESS Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s royal family and television have a complicated relationship.
The following are today's and Sunday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
- By JUAN PABLO ARRÁEZ Associated Press
BARQUISIMETO, Venezuela (AP) — Orchestra music envelops the streets of a Venezuelan city every time a truck carrying musicians has made its way through traffic for the past year, capturing the attention of drivers and passers-by who take photos and stare at the vehicle. The live performance …
- By JAKE COYLE AP Film Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — After growing cobwebs for nearly a year, movie theaters in New York City reopen Friday, returning film titles to Manhattan marquees that had for the last 12 months instead read messages like “Wear a mask” and “We’ll be back soon.”
- Michael Phillips Chicago Tribune (TNS)
A few quick thoughts, while I eat my breakfast sandwich of humble pie and crow on multigrain. Half of it, anyway. I’ll eat half.
- Nardine Saad Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Oprah Winfrey's highly anticipated interview with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry will air Sunday and is promising to be a "shocking" tell-all with the news-making royal couple who began their defection from the British monarchy early last year.
- Christi Carras Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Comedian Sarah Silverman has apologized to influencer Paris Hilton for a joke she made in 2007 right before the latter was scheduled to check in to jail.
- Karu F. Daniels New York Daily News (TNS)
What’s old seems to always be new in the emulative television business as the boom of reboot, remakes and revivals continues.
- Karu F. Daniels New York Daily News (TNS)
Lee Daniels’ latest cinematic masterpiece is the cream of the crop among the senior set.
‘Coming to America 2’ review: Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall, back to Zamunda for some nostalgic movie tourism
- Michael Phillips Chicago Tribune (TNS)
The 33-years-later sequel “Coming 2 America” starts poorly but gets funnier and more likable as it goes, and it’s stolen by a newcomer to this particular nostalgia tour: Wesley Snipes, fopping it up as the military dictator of Nextdoria. For those who don’t know their mythical African geogra…
- Michael Phillips Chicago Tribune (TNS)
Light on its feet, propelled by fast, witty asides and clean-lined storytelling, “Raya and the Last Dragon” comes from Walt Disney Animation Studios. It isn’t so much an original as it is a “familiar but highly satisfying.” Also: not a sequel! How did that happen?
- Michael Phillips Chicago Tribune (TNS)
'Raya and the Last Dragon's' Kelly Marie Tran and Awkwafina on the 'double feeling' of making history
- Tracy Brown Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Raya is a young warrior princess determined to save the world — she just doesn't trust a lot of people anymore.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex has described to Oprah Winfrey how “liberating” it was to have a conversation - let alone a sit-down interview - with the television host without royal minders.
- Lorraine Ali Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Spoiler alert: There are no episode nine "WandaVision" spoilers below. In fact, there's nothing here about the finale at all, except my expressions of deep sadness that the series is ending. Though I knew little to nothing about the Scarlet Witch, multiverse semantics, Hydra high jinks or mi…
BERLIN (AP) — One of Germany's best-known TV directors and scriptwriters has been formally charged with raping an aspiring actress almost 25 years ago, Munich prosecutors said Friday.
LONDON (AP) — A British judge has ordered the Mail on Sunday to publish a front-page statement highlighting the Duchess of Sussex’s legal victory over the newspaper for breaching her copyright by publishing parts of a letter she wrote to her estranged father.