- By ASHLEY DILL, Herald-Journal
-
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Steve Jones has spent the past 35 years managing one of South Carolina’s largest and most historic performing arts auditorium, the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium. But as of Jan. 5, he will be handing over the reins to interim general manager, Jonathan Pitts.
- By SYLVIA HUI - Associated Press
-
LONDON (AP) — Scientists and medical chiefs who have led Britain’s response to the pandemic were awarded knighthoods Friday in the country’s annual New Year Honors List, which recognized the achievements of hundreds of people from James Bond star Daniel Craig to teenage tennis star Emma Raducanu.
- PR Newswire
-
NEW YORK, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After an absence of one year, the annual in-person New Year's Eve count down event in New York's Times Square returned tonight and Henan, China was there to dazzle.
- Daily News staff - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Betty White, whose multigenerational TV career proved nice girls don’t finish last and sometimes don’t seem to finish at all, died Friday. She was 99.
- Yvonne Villarreal - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — A couple of weeks shy of her 100th birthday, on the last day of an already cruel 2021, Hollywood legend Betty White died Friday. News of her passing prompted an outpouring of condolences and remembrances on social media from former co-stars and longtime admirers of the beloved …
- By FRAZIER MOORE - Associated Press
-
Betty White was America’s naughty sweetheart.
- Valerie J. Nelson and Claudia Luther - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Betty White, a television pioneer and Emmy-winning actress whose long career, often in comedic roles, took flight again in her late 80s, has died.
- AP
-
NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi museum has acquired a portrait of opera singer and music educator Daisy Cecelia Newman, who was born in the state and had an international performing career that included a nomination for a Tony Award.
- The Advertiser
-
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — A new park is opening where a university farm once operated in south Louisiana.
- AP
-
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Denis O’Dell, a British film producer and director who worked with The Beatles on the movie “A Hard Day’s Night” and other productions, has died at his home in Spain, his son said Friday. He was 98.
- By The Associated Press
-
Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week.
- AP
-
WASHINGTON (AP) — “Winnie the Pooh” and “The Sun Also Rises” are going public.
The following are today through Sunday’s television listings for the local PBS stations: