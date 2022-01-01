Bizarro

Bizarro
0
0
0
0
0

Ap
AP

Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium general manager is retiring

  • By ASHLEY DILL, Herald-Journal

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Steve Jones has spent the past 35 years managing one of South Carolina’s largest and most historic performing arts auditorium, the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium. But as of Jan. 5, he will be handing over the reins to interim general manager, Jonathan Pitts.

+5
Tony Blair, Daniel Craig join scientists on UK Honors List
Ap
AP

Tony Blair, Daniel Craig join scientists on UK Honors List

  • By SYLVIA HUI - Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Scientists and medical chiefs who have led Britain’s response to the pandemic were awarded knighthoods Friday in the country’s annual New Year Honors List, which recognized the achievements of hundreds of people from James Bond star Daniel Craig to teenage tennis star Emma Raducanu.

Ap
AP

Henan Dazzles The New Year's Eve Countdown In New York

  • PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After an absence of one year, the annual in-person New Year's Eve count down event in New York's Times Square returned tonight and Henan, China was there to dazzle.

Ap
AP

Hollywood mourns the death of Betty White, ‘a spirit of goodness and hope’

  • Yvonne Villarreal - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — A couple of weeks shy of her 100th birthday, on the last day of an already cruel 2021, Hollywood legend Betty White died Friday. News of her passing prompted an outpouring of condolences and remembrances on social media from former co-stars and longtime admirers of the beloved …

Ap
AP

Television pioneer, Emmy winner Betty White dies at 99

  • Valerie J. Nelson and Claudia Luther - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — Betty White, a television pioneer and Emmy-winning actress whose long career, often in comedic roles, took flight again in her late 80s, has died.

Ap
AP

Mississippi museum receives portrait of opera singer Newman

  • AP

NATCHEZ, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi museum has acquired a portrait of opera singer and music educator Daisy Cecelia Newman, who was born in the state and had an international performing career that included a nomination for a Tony Award.

Ap
AP

Denis O’Dell, worked on Beatles films, dies in Spain at 98

  • AP

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Denis O’Dell, a British film producer and director who worked with The Beatles on the movie “A Hard Day’s Night” and other productions, has died at his home in Spain, his son said Friday. He was 98.

Entertainment

PBS Schedule

The following are today through Sunday’s television listings for the local PBS stations: