Israeli leaders say the award-winning Israeli actor known for portraying Tevye in Fiddler on the Roof has died in Tel Aviv. Chaim Topol's death at 87 was confirmed Thursday by Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid and other leaders who tweeted their condolences to Topol's family. Lapid said Topol taught Israel “love of culture and love of the land.” A recipient of two Golden Globe awards and nominee for both an Academy Award and a Tony Award, Topol long has ranked among Israel’s most decorated actors. More recently in 2015, he was celebrated for his contributions to film and culture with the Israel Prize for lifetime achievement, his country’s most prestigious honor.
- By NICHOLAS RICCARDI and DAVID BAUDER - Associated Press
Thousands of pages of documents in a recent lawsuit show that Fox News' top executives sometimes were actively involved in politics rather than simply reporting or offering opinions on it. The documents were released as part of a libel lawsuit that voting machine company Dominion Voting Systems has filed against Fox over its airing of disproven allegations that the firm took part in a vast conspiracy to steal the 2020 presidential election. Fox has defended its behavior as standard reporting on a newsworthy story. But the documents show how Fox's founder, Rupert Murdoch, suggested his staff intervene in Republican Party primaries and even assisted President Donald Trump's reelection campaign.
- By DOUG FEINBERG - AP Basketball Writer
Brittney Griner’s return to the WNBA will tip off ESPN’s coverage of the league’s 27th season when the Phoenix Mercury visit the Los Angeles Sparks on May 19 — opening night. Griner missed all of last season after being arrested at an airport just outside of Moscow on drug possession charges in February 2022. She was brought home in a dramatic high-level prisoner exchange in December. The Mercury’s home opener two days after the opener will also be broadcast nationally as one of 25 regular-season games that ESPN will show on ABC, ESPN or ESPN2. The New York Liberty, who added former MVPs Jonquel Jones and Breanna Stewart, as well as Courtney Vandersloot, this offseason will be on national television nine times. Defending champion Las Vegas will appear seven times.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Bindi Irwin has posted an encouraging personal message about her journey to an endometriosis diagnosis and her bliss after pain-relieving surgery. “There’s stigma around this awful disease,” the “Crikey! It’s the Irwins” star said, and she wants other women in the same situation to have hope…
- Karu F. Daniels - New York Daily News (TNS)
Just ahead of Sunday’s Academy Awards, more behind-the-scenes drama has ensued. And social media is, once again, playing a hand in it.
- Jonah Valdez - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — The alleged Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez online drama seemed to spill into Rolling Loud over the weekend as fans dissed Hailey after husband Justin Bieber's performance.
- AP
The theme park parent company of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter and The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man is getting a new name. Officials at Universal Parks & Resorts says the division of Comcast NBCUniversal is changing its name to Universal Destinations & Experiences. The company says the decision better reflects the breadth of its offerings in Orlando, Florida, Southern California, Japan, China and other locations. The company recently announced it was building a new park geared toward young children in Frisco, Texas, and a Las Vegas-based immersive horror entertainment experience based on Universal’s classic horror films.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
The Academy Awards are Sunday, but did last year’s Oscars ever really end? When Hollywood reconvenes at the Dolby Theatre for the 95th Academy Awards, the ceremony will signal many things. The probable triumph of “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” A potentially historic night for Asian and Asian Americans in the film industry. A possibly record number of jokes about “Cocaine Bear.” But for many, nothing will register more than returning to the site of The Slap. In a way, we’re all still living in that moment. A new low for the Oscars but a high point of public fascination, The Slap was immediately etched into collective memory, and its shock has kept reverberating.
- By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN - Associated Press
The embattled company Ozy Media is scrambling to find a lawyer to represent it against federal fraud charges. A U.S. District Judge entered a plea of “not guilty” on behalf of the company. Hoping to get the case moving, lawyers for the government asked the judge to appoint counsel for the company until it can find an attorney of its own. The company's cofounder, Carlos Watson, pleaded not guilty last month after federal authorities charged him and his company with bilking investors. His attorneys are asking the judge for more time so the company could find attorneys to represent it.
- By FATIMA HUSSEIN - Associated Press
The White House has brought together state lawmakers, federal officials and others for a virtual meeting where participants traded ideas about how to fight “junk fees” that inflate the cost to consumers for everything from hospital visits and airline tickets to student loans and concert seats. President Joe Biden said in February that his administration would work with state and local officials to identify ways to crack down on such fees. A government report from 2018 on event ticket sales found that primary ticket providers charged fees averaging 27% of a ticket’s price. The head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is encouraging states to enforce consumer protection laws already on the books.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Cole Sprouse recently opened up about his relationship with ex-girlfriend Lili Reinhart and described his experience working with his "Riverdale" co-star after they broke up.
- Brian Contreras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
LOS ANGELES — Spotify on Wednesday unveiled a series of new podcasts, partnerships and features as part of its effort to dominate in all things audio, despite recent challenges and controversies in the space.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Police confiscated a gun Sunday from Mike Epps at the Indianapolis International Airport after the actor and comedian said he forgot he was carrying the weapon in his carry-on luggage. Epps was not arrested during the encounter.
- Chris Hewitt - Star Tribune (TNS)
"Somebody call 911," a bloodied character cries in "Scream VI."
- Joseph Wilkinson - New York Daily News (TNS)
It was no mistake when Lisa Marie Presley cut her mom, Priscilla Presley, out of her trust in 2016, her friend said in a report released Wednesday.
- By TERRY SPENCER - Associated Press
An attorney for the man accused of gunning down rising rap star XXXTentacion during a 2018 robbery has told a jury that DNA evidence proves his client and another man are innocent. Attorney Joseph Kimok gave the final defense closing argument Wednesday in the trial of three men accused of the singer's first-degree murder. He said that while XXXTentacion struggled with his killers before being shot, DNA found on the body and on a stolen necklace wasn’t from his client, Michael Boatwright. Nor was it from accused second gunman Trayvon Newsome or accused getaway driver and ringleader Dedrick Williams. Prosecutors say surveillance video and testimony from an alleged co-conspirator proves their guilt.
- Nardine Saad - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
"Heart Like a Truck" singer Lainey Wilson led Wednesday's 2023 CMT Music Awards nominees with four nominations, including twice in the marquee video of the year category.
- AP
Airport police say federal agents confiscated a loaded gun found in the hand luggage of actor and comedian Mike Epps, who was trying to board a flight at Indianapolis International Airport. Transportation Security Administration officers discovered the Smith & Wesson .38-caliber pistol Sunday morning inside Epps’ backpack. The 52-year-old Epps told TSA agents that he forgot it was in his bag. Agents seized the weapon but did not arrest Epps. Airport officials didn't say where Epps was flying to or if he was travelling alone. The TSA sent the case to the Marion County prosecutor’s office to consider if charges are necessary. Spokesman Michael Leffler says the prosecutor’s office is reviewing the case but that such matters rarely result in criminal charges.
- By The Associated Press
The only downside of Ke Huy Quan being a lock for the best supporting actor win is that you don’t get to hear much from the other nominees as a result. And this is a category full of interesting performances and actors at all stages of their careers, from Judd Hirsch feeling some deja vu, to Brian Tyree Henry not believing Jennifer Lawrence when she told him he'd get a nomination. The Oscars will be held Sunday, March 12, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The ceremony is set to begin at 8 p.m. EST and be broadcast live on ABC.
- Mark Meszoros - The News-Herald, Willoughby, Ohio (TNS)
"In space no one can hear you scream."
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
“Scream” movies are like pizza — when they’re good, they’re great, and even when they’re not as good, they’re still satisfying. Thankfully, “Scream VI” is a tasty slice. Even though with each new installment, the “Scream” franchise creeps closer and closer to the fictional in-movie “Stab” fr…
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
- BY DANICA KIRKA - Associated Press
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan announced Wednesday that their daughter had been christened in a private ceremony in California, publicly calling her a princess and revealing for the first time that they will use royal titles for their children. Harry and Meghan said in a statement Wednesday that Princess Lilibet Diana, who turns two in June, was baptized on Friday by the Episcopal Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Rev. John Taylor. Lilibet’s title and that of her brother, Archie, who will be four in May, will be updated on the Buckingham Palace website later.
- Holly Alvarado - The Orange County Register (TNS)
ANAHEIM, Calif. — After producers announced that it would return to Los Angeles for the first time in a decade earlier this year, Hard Events has finally revealed the lineup for the 15th anniversary of the two-day Hard Summer Music Festival happening Aug. 5-6.