Greek theater director given time to respond to rape charges
Greek theater director given time to respond to rape charges

  • By DEMETRIS NELLAS Associated Press

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Prominent Greek actor-director Dimitris Lignadis appeared before a court in Athens on Sunday and was given until Wednesday to respond to charges of multiple rapes by an examining magistrate. He will remain jailed until then, court authorities said.

Bankruptcy judge refuses to halt Weinstein Co. plan

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The Delaware judge presiding over the Weinstein Co. bankruptcy has rejected a request by four women who have accused disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct to put her approval of the company’s bankruptcy plan on hold.