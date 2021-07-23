The following are Friday's television listings for the local PBS stations:
MIAMI (AP) — A giant video screen collapsed Thursday at a South Florida stadium, a day before the Rolling Loud hip-hop music festival was set to begin. There were no injuries.
- By JOCELYN NOVECK AP National Writer
“Can you believe I found this online?” a delighted Prisca asks husband Guy at the beginning of “Old,” as their family arrives at a glistening beach resort.
- By SIGAL RATNER-ARIAS Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Édgar Ramírez wants people to understand that although the world is starting to come out of the pandemic, the fight is not yet over.
- By The Associated Press
A look at what's happening the world of music as artists announce their touring plans and concert venues plan their reopenings after being shuttered by the pandemic.
- Danielle Broadway Los Angeles Times (TNS)
“I May Destroy You” star Michaela Coel will reportedly be a part of Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” the sequel to the 2018 blockbuster “Black Panther.”
- Meg James Los Angeles Times (TNS)
In a sweeping shake-up, CBS has ousted two senior managers responsible for its television stations in Los Angeles and Chicago.
- Karu F. Daniels New York Daily News (TNS)
The Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen brotherhood of man mission continues.
- Chris Hewitt Star Tribune (TNS)
If we are to believe "Snake Eyes," the must-have fashion accessory for Summer 2021 is a sword.
- Publishers Weekly Tribune News Service (TNS)
Here are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, July 17, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group.
- By The Associated Press
HARDCOVER FICTION
- Tribune News Service (TNS)
- Chuck Barney The Mercury News (TNS)
For television viewers, following the Olympics can be a baffling experience.
NEW YORK (AP) — New York Times opinion columnist Gail Collins, Associated Press Editor at Large John Daniszewski and journalist Katherine Boo have been elected as co-chairs of the Pulitzer Prize Board, the organization announced Thursday.
- George Varga The San Diego Union-Tribune (TNS)
San Diego fans of the Rolling Stones won't be getting any satisfaction here if they want to see the legendary band perform live this year on its rescheduled "No Filter" tour. But they may be able to get what they need in Los Angeles.
- By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer
In a break from tradition, the Film Independent Spirit Awards are moving away from Oscars weekend. The 37th annual awards ceremony will now take place on Sunday, March 6, three weeks before the Academy Awards on March 27, the nonprofit organization Film Independent said Thursday.
- Justin Chang Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Watching “Old” will take about four years off your life — or just under two hours, depending on which way you’re reading your trusty temporal-wormhole conversion chart. The movie, you see, follows a group of unfortunate vacationers who get stuck on a private beach, where they fall victim to …
- By LINDSEY BAHR AP Film Writer
Joel Coen’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth” starring Frances McDormand and Denzel Washington will have its world premiere on opening night of the New York Film Festival, organizers said Thursday. The 59th edition of the festival kicks off Sept. 24.
- Michael Phillips Chicago Tribune (TNS)
The aging process becomes a happily manageable time commitment in “Old,” the 14th feature from director M. Night Shyamalan and another one of his not-bad movies, in between his quite bad ones (”Lady in the Water”) and really good ones (”The Sixth Sense,” “Signs”). This one’s a tropical-beach…
- By The Associated Press
1. “American Marxism” by Mark R. Levin (Threshold Editions)
- Justin Chang Los Angeles Times (TNS)
Fittingly for a movie awash in lovely penmanship, “The Last Letter From Your Lover” announces its writerly trappings at the outset. It begins with a quote from “A Farewell to Arms” and then, a short time later, finds two of its characters sparring over Evelyn Waugh’s “Scoop.” The literary re…
- By JOE McDONALD and FU TING Associated Press
BEIJING (AP) — A man has confessed to defrauding a Chinese-Canadian pop singer, Kris Wu, over a teenager’s accusation he had sex with her when she was drunk, Beijing police said Thursday.