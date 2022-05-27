Bizarro

Neal Justin: David Letterman should join the '60 Minutes' team

  • Neal Justin - Star Tribune (TNS)

David Letterman may have given us more laughs than anyone in TV history. There's plenty of supporting evidence of it on his new YouTube channel, which is constantly being updated with classic clips from his past late-night shows, a treasure trove for those who believe Stupid Pet Tricks is th…

Stars and royalty watch ABBA's return in digital stage show
Stars and royalty watch ABBA's return in digital stage show

  • By JILL LAWLESS - Associated Press
  • Updated

Four decades after ABBA last performed live, audiences can once again see them onstage, in the innovative digital concert "ABBA Voyage." The show opens to the public on Friday, the day after a red-carpet London premiere attended by superfans, celebrities and the king and queen of Sweden. The four members of ABBA were also there, appearing together for the first time in years. The band appears onstage at the specially built ABBA Arena as digital avatars, created by special effects firm Industrial Light and Magic. The 90-minute show features classics including “Mamma Mia,” “Knowing Me, Knowing You,” “SOS” and “Dancing Queen.” ABBA member Bjorn Ulvaeus says it's fantastic to see the “emotional connection between the avatars and the audience."

AP PHOTOS: The glamour of Cannes in black & white

  • By The Associated Press

The Cannes Film Festival is one of the most colorful spectacles in the world — all Cote d’Azur sunshine, palm trees and glittering ballgowns. But the soul of Cannes will always exist in black and white. For the 75th edition of Cannes, which wraps Saturday with the presentation of the Palme d’Or, Associated Press photographer Petros Giannakouris has stalked the red carpet and paced the Croisette seeking glimpses of classic Cannes. In his images past and present eras collide, evoking the timeless allure of the world’s largest film festival.

A good man: Exhibits honor 'Peanuts' creator Schulz on 100th

  • By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS and PATRICK ORSAGOS - Associated Press

New exhibits at museums in Ohio and California are celebrating the upcoming centenary of the birth of Charles “Sparky” Schulz, the man who created the comic strip Peanuts. Lucy Shelton Caswell is founding curator of the Billy Ireland Cartoon Library & Museum at Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio. She calls Schulz a genius who liked to make people laugh. Benjamin Clark is curator of the Charles M. Schulz Museum in Santa Rosa, California. He says Schulz stripped cartoons to their basic elements without losing any of their expressiveness. At its height Peanuts ran in more than 2,600 newspapers worldwide.

Aguilera, Hanks, De Niro and more light up Cannes amfAR gala

  • By LOUISE DIXON - Associated Press

Robert De Niro was the honored guest at the 28th annual amfAR Gala Cannes, where one lucky guest won an auction to have lunch with the actor and a piece of his family history. One of the most anticipated events of the Cannes Film Festival, over 800 guests attended Thursday’s exclusive dinner, auction and after party in Antibes where guests were entertained with performances from Christina Aguilera, Ricky Martin and Charli XCX. De Niro kicked off the bidding on the lunch with him and by the time it was over, 500,000 euros ($537,025) had been raised to support amfAR’s AIDS research efforts. The lot also includes a painting by De Niro's father.

Depeche Mode founding keyboardist Andy Fletcher dies at 60
Depeche Mode founding keyboardist Andy Fletcher dies at 60

  • By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer

Andy “Fletch” Fletcher, keyboardist for British synth pop giants Depeche Mode for more than 40 years, has died at age 60. The band announced the death of the founding member on its official social media pages. A person close to the band said Fletcher died Thursday from natural causes at his home in the United Kingdom. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.  Fletcher formed Depeche Mode along with fellow synthesizer players Vince Clarke and Martin Gore, and lead singer Dave Gahan, in Basildon, England, in 1980. He would go on to play on hits including “Just Can't Get Enough,” “People are People" and “Personal Jesus.”

Adapting Denis Johnson, Claire Denis debuts 'Stars at Noon'
Adapting Denis Johnson, Claire Denis debuts 'Stars at Noon'

  • By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer

Just days removed from finishing her latest film and hours after arriving in Cannes, Claire Denis sits down in a poolside hotel restaurant and warmly pronounces herself “a mess.” Denis’ latest, the Denis Johnson adaptation “Stars at Noon,” has been percolating in her for more than a decade. But the French filmmaker was only compelled to make it after the author’s death in 2017. “Stars at Noon," starring Margaret Qualley, marks Denis' first time in the Cannes Film Festival's competition lineup since your feature film debut “Chocolat” in 1988.

Q&A: Baz Luhrmann on his tragic, razzle-dazzle 'Elvis'
Q&A: Baz Luhrmann on his tragic, razzle-dazzle 'Elvis'

  • By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer

Baz Luhrmann was first in Cannes exactly 30 years ago with his debut “Strictly Ballroom,” which he recalls barely making a sound at the festival. That’s emphatically not the case for “Elvis,” an operatic opus about the larger-than-life music legend that premiered Wednesday in Cannes with all the clamor of a carnival. For a mythologized icon often recalled either in “King of Rock ‘n’ Roll” camp or as an epitome of cultural appropriation, Luhrmann’s “Elvis” seeks to make alive Presley’s power as a radical artistic force forged in Black blues and gospel whose unconventionality posed a threat to mainstream America.

Johnny Depp trial is driving a new online economy. This ex-LA prosecutor is all in

  • Anousha Sakoui - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

LOS ANGELES — Emily D. Baker is exasperated. In the penultimate week of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's defamation trial, Baker at times rises from her seat in her home studio or fans herself with a small blue book of the federal rules of evidence as she delivers a steaming critique of Heard's…