Aide: Pakistani PM orders review of ban on Oscar-entry film

  • AP

A Pakistani official says the prime minister has ordered a review of the ban on the country's Oscar entry, the movie “Joyland.” The movie, which features a love story between a married man and a transgender woman, is Pakistan’s entry for next year’s Academy Awards and was a prizewinner at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. But the film has caused controversy in Muslim-majority Pakistan and state censors banned its showing at movie theaters two days ago. Transgender people are considered outcasts by many in the country, despite some progress on their rights. An advisor to Pakistan's prime minister tweeted late on Monday that a “high-level” committee will assess the merits and complaints about the film.

Grammy nominations to be announced, with 5 new categories

  • By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr. - AP Entertainment Writer

The Recording Academy will announce nominees for its 65th Grammy Awards on Tuesday morning with some significant additions. The academy earlier this year added a special song for social change award and five new categories including songwriter of the year – which will honor music’s best composer. The non-classical songwriter category will recognize one individual who was the “most prolific” non-performing and non-producing songwriter for a body of new work. This year’s announcement will be made on a livestream beginning at noon Eastern. The Grammy Awards will be handed out Feb. 5 in Los Angeles.

Jury tells filmmaker Haggis to pay $10M total in rape suit

  • By JENNIFER PELTZ - Associated Press

Oscar-winning screenwriter Paul Haggis has been ordered to pay an additional $2.5 million in damages in a rape lawsuit. The jury award Monday brought the total to $10 million for a woman who said he sexually assaulted her nearly a decade ago. Jurors decided on the additional, punitive damages after hearing testimony about Haggis’ finances. The same jury had already found that Haggis raped the woman and forced her to perform oral sex in his New York apartment on Jan. 31, 2013. He says they had a consensual encounter. The jury last week awarded her $7.5 million in compensatory damages for suffering. The punitive damages are additional. Haggis wasn’t criminally charged in the matter.

Jennifer Siebel Newsom takes stand at Weinstein trial

  • By ANDREW DALTON - AP Entertainment Writer

Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a documentary filmmaker and the wife of California governor Gavin Newsom, has taken the stand at the trial of Harvey Weinstein. Newsom is the fourth of the women Weinstein is accused of assaulting to testify at his Los Angeles trial. The 48-year-old was an aspiring actress in 2004 when she says Weinstein raped her at a Beverly Hills hotel during what she thought was going to be a business meeting. Weinstein's attorney said during opening statements that she had consensual sex with the former movie mogul to try to get ahead in Hollywood.

Harry Nilsson song rights sold to BMG in latest catalog deal

  • Ryan Faughnder - Los Angeles Times (TNS)

Harry Nilsson's melodic pop music endeared him to the Beatles and won him the admiration of everyone from Monty Python's Terry Gilliam to Carly Rae Jepsen. But ask someone on the street if they recognize the name, and they'll probably either respond with knowing reverence or a quizzical stare.

TV role helps Mayan Lopez heal relationship with dad George
TV role helps Mayan Lopez heal relationship with dad George

  • By ALICIA RANCILIO - Associated Press

Mayan Lopez’s co-star in her new NBC sitcom “Lopez vs Lopez” happens to be her real-life dad, George Lopez. The two play a father and daughter who are repairing their relationship after years of not getting along. George’s previous TV roles in “The George Lopez Show” and “Lopez” were based on his real life, and so is “Lopez vs. Lopez.” After divorcing Mayan's mother, Ann, in 2012, Mayan says she and her dad didn’t have much contact until they reconnected during the pandemic. During that time, Mayan would film a lot of TikTok videos with her dad and a producer noticed them and thought their story would make good TV.

AP

Beasley, Conrad, Kljestan, Ortiz to work World Cup for Fox

  • AP

DaMarcus Beasley, the only man to play for the U.S. at four World Cups, will serve as a digital host and analyst in Qatar for Fox’s U.S. English-language World Cup coverage. Beasley, a midfielder and defender who played for the U.S. in 2002, ’06, ’10 and ’14, retired as a player after the 2019 season. Former U.S. defender Jimmy Conrad and current LA Galaxy midfielder Sacha Kljestan also will work as a digital host and analyst along with Melissa Ortiz, a former Colombian national team player.

R.E.M., Blondie, Snoop Dogg get nods for Songwriters Hall

  • By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer

Bryan Adams, R.E.M., Blondie, Snoop Dogg, Gloria Estefan, Heart and The Doobie Brothers are among the nominees for the 2023 Songwriters Hall of Fame, a dazzling list of talented acts that left their mark on country, pop, rap, Broadway, post-punk, Latin and New Jack Swing. The ballot includes the musical theater duo of Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, who wrote “Ragtime” and “Anastasia,” as well as soul-jazz vocalist Sade, whose soft rock hits include “Smooth Operator” and “The Sweetest Taboo.” Two veteran rock stars are also nominees: Patti Smith — whose songs include “Because the Night” and “Dancing Barefoot” — and Steve Winwood, whose hits include “Higher Love” and “Roll With It.”

Russia bans 100 Canadians including Atwood, Jim Carrey

  • AP

Russia’s Foreign Ministry has announced that 100 Canadians have been added to the list of people banned from entering the country in response to sanctions against Russia by Canada. A ministry statement said author Margaret Atwood, actor Jim Carrey and Amy Knight, a noted historian of the KGB, were placed on the list. The ministry said they and the other 97, many of whom are connected to ethnic Ukrainian organizations, were banned because of involvement in “formation of (Canada’s) aggressively anti-Russian course.”