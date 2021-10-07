- Julie Hinds - Detroit Free Press (TNS)
-
DETROIT — "You know how some neighborhoods have a house all the kids believe is haunted? A really creepy place you'd rather cross the street than walk right by?," says Andrew Lapin at the beginning of his new "Radioactive" podcast.
- Robert Lloyd - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
You may have not noticed but the fall television season has arrived, that time of the year the broadcast networks still make a production out of rolling out the new makes and models. CBS, which likes its new season to look a lot like its last, has added programs to its three ongoing lines of…
- Scott Mervis - Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)
-
PITTSBURGH — Rob Walch had been working for the Pittsburgh-based company Libsyn for three years when he shot off an email to then-fledgling podcaster Joe Rogan.
- Rodney Ho - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (TNS)
-
In 2010, stand-up comic and radio host Jim Norton told me that he was nicer than people thought but admitted he was “a sex addict with anger problems.” In 2014, he said he was still a “complete dirtbag.”
Dave Grohl wrote a memoir, ‘The Storyteller’ — he says his life in rock ‘n’ roll started at a Chicago bar
- Christopher Borrelli - Chicago Tribune (TNS)
-
CHICAGO — There’s a moment early in “The Storyteller,” Dave Grohl’s new memoir of a life in music, when a very young-looking teenage Grohl — mullet, overbite, punch-me smile, obvious suburban pedigree — decides to sell his soul to the devil or overlords of rock n’ roll or someone. Basically,…
- Meredith Blake - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
Annaleigh Ashford has never met Paula Jones, the woman who accused President Bill Clinton of sexual harassment in 1994, setting off a chain of events that would lead to the exposure of his affair with Monica Lewinsky, a landmark Supreme Court ruling and a historic impeachment.
The following are Thursday’s television listings for the local PBS stations:
- AP
-
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (AP) — Country star Dolly Parton and her Smoky Mountain businesses have raised $700,000 to help residents impacted by the catastrophic flooding in Middle Tennessee.
- AP
-
STOCKHOLM (AP) — The 2021 Nobel Prize for literature is being announced Thursday, an award that has in the past honored poets, novelists and even a songwriter, Bob Dylan.
- By KRISTIN M. HALL - AP Entertainment Writer
-
Nashville, Tenn. (AP) — The Fisk Jubilee Singers' first tour wasn't an immediate success, but their perseverance through financial hardship to find an audience took them around the world and kept their school afloat.
- Christi Carras - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — EDM artist Diplo has denied allegations of sexual misconduct that could result in criminal charges brought by the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office.
- Christie D’Zurilla - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
The Netflix hit “Squid Game” has been described by some as social commentary on capitalism — and how better to comment on capitalism than with an anecdote about the lengths a person will go to for some cash?
- Brian Niemietz - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
“What’s Love Got to Do With It” singer Tina Turner has sold her extensive song catalog to music company BMG.
- By JAKE COYLE - AP Film Writer
-
The piercing traumas of school shootings, when they've made it into the movies, have seldom carried quite the right tone. Even the best intentions in wading into such tragic horrors can come off as insincere, even exploitive.
- Wendy Lee - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — Just two days after leaving Hulu, Kelly Campbell has been named president of rival streaming service Peacock.
- By The Associated Press
-
Nonfiction
- Theresa Braine - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
Cynthia Harris, the actress best known to prime-time TV audiences as the mother of Paul Reiser’s mother on “Mad About You,” has died at age 87.
- Stephen Battaglio - Los Angeles Times (TNS)
-
LOS ANGELES — As a TV journalist in the public eye for more than 20 years, Lisa Ling knows that criticism and angry comments from the public come with the territory.
- AP, The Virginian-Pilot, WAVY-TV
-
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Virginia Beach leaders want Pharrell Williams to bring his popular Something in the Water festival back next year, but the musician is reluctant, saying a “toxic energy” has run the city for too long and he wishes the city took a more proactive stance after a polic…
Lea Seydoux says ‘No Time to Die’ explores her ‘complex’ character in sendoff for Daniel Craig as James Bond
- Peter Sblendorio - New York Daily News (TNS)
-
The latest James Bond movie has a license to thrill, but for star Lea Seydoux, the emotional scenes are what really give life to “No Time to Die.”
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
'NO TIME TO DIE'
- Katie Walsh - Tribune News Service (TNS)
-
Judy (Breeda Wool) fusses over the room, placing the table, setting out too much food. She frets as a business-like Kendra (Michelle N. Carter) scrutinizes the artwork and adjusts the chairs just so, strategizing the placement of the tissue box. These preparations, conducted in hushed tones,…