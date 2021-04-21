Oil City, PA (16301)

Today

Snow will taper off and end this morning but skies will remain cloudy this afternoon. High 39F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 26F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.